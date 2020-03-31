Misbah-ul-Haq wants World Test Championship to be extended; expects pay-cuts for Pakistan players from June due to coronavirus outbreak

According to Misbah-ul-Haq, extending the Championship will give all teams equal opportunities to reach the final.

He said that Pakistan players were mentally ready to receive less money to contribute to those affected at large.

Misbah-ul-Haq has been under immense scrutiny due to Pakistan's recent failures in Tests

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has advised the International Cricket Council (ICC) to extend the period of the maiden World Test Championship (WTC).

During a video conference with the media, the former Pakistan captain suggested an extension to the time span allotted to the WTC. According to him, extending the Championship would give all teams equal opportunities to reach the final, which is scheduled for 2021 at Lord's.

His remarks come in aftermath of the Pakistan team's failure against the big teams in the competition. Currently, Pakistan are placed fifth with 140 points in the WTC table behind table-toppers India, Australia, New Zealand, and England.

Speaking to TOI, he further suggested that the matches could be rescheduled for all teams to get a fair chance of claiming the inaugural title.

I just think that all teams must get equal opportunities in the championship even if matches are rescheduled... Whenever cricket resumes all teams should get equal opportunity in the ICC World Test Championship to try to play in the final. The tournament can be extended beyond 2021.

The tournament should be extended, that is my view. That is the only way we can find and end the event in a balanced way. Matches can be rescheduled if the event is extended.

When asked about the players' fitness during the given crisis, he explained that all players were advised to train inside their houses. He added that the physical routine and plans for all cricketers were being sent for them to remain in shape. All players are at their houses quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak that has rocked the entire globe.

Pakistan are scheduled to play a Test series in England from July in the ICC Test Championship.

I have been in touch with most of the players including centrally contracted players…even trainer is in touch with them…we are giving them and sending them plans according to their equipment at home to remain in shape as a team. I want the physical condition of players to be what is required in Test cricket whenever cricket resumes.

Furthermore, in consonance with the majority of sporting teams contributing through pay-cuts, Misbah-ul-Haq stated that the talks will be held once the contracts of players end in June. However, he notified that players were mentally ready to receive less money to contribute to those affected at large.

When new contracts come we will seethe situation and take the right decisions and players will have to understand and it will not be a one-way decision…everyone is mentally ready for this situation.