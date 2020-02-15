No action on Umar Akmal by PCB over alleged misconduct with trainer

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal will not cop a ban from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he allegedly made lewd remarks to a trainer during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. This incident took place last month when the players were asked to take fitness tests at the NCA ahead of the home series against Bangladesh and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During this, when the body fat test was underway, Akmal stripped his clothes and asked the trainer to show where the fat was. The trainer then reported the matter to Misbah-ul-Haq who is head coach and chief selector and he asked the board to hold an inquiry.

In a statement released by PCB, it has been mentioned that after the conclusion of the proceedings into the alleged misconduct by Akmal during a fitness test and after listening to all the parties involved, it was established that the aforementioned incident took place due to miscommunication and misunderstanding. The statement by PCB clarified,

“Umar Akmal has offered his regrets for his actions and the PCB has reprimanded him and also reminded him about his responsibilities as a senior cricketer. The matter is now closed and the PCB and Umar Akmal will offer no further comments.”

Akmal has been in and out of limited-overs cricket squad in the recent past and last played a Test back in September, 2011. His performances in the upcoming PSL will be under the scanner owing to the T20 World Cup which will be held later this year.