Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020: Live streaming, telecast details, fixtures, and squads

Pakistan Super League 5 to be hosted entirely in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to kick start a new beginning with the fifth season of Pakistan Super League, which is scheduled to be played entirely in Pakistan. The PCB is viewing this season as a major platform to revive international cricket in the country.

PSL5 is scheduled to be played between February 20, 2020 and March 22, 2020. The tournament will feature six franchise teams; Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators, and will be hosted across four venues - Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), National Stadium (Karachi), Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi) and Multan Cricket Stadium (Multan).

As per details, all six teams will face each other twice in a robin round format, with the top qualifying for the playoffs. The league stage will commence with the defending champions Quetta Gladiators going head-to-head against Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 20, 2020 and concludes with the final league fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings at same venue on March 15, 2020.

Then the top two finishers will face each other in Qualifier on March 17, 2020 at Karachi, followed by Eliminator 1 (G3vG4) and Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier vs Winner E1) on March 18 and March 20 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore respectively. The winner of second Eliminator will then face Qualifier in the final of the PSL5 at Lahore on March 22, 2020.

Pakistan Super League 2020: Broadcast and Live Streaming

To intensify the PSL5 broadcast production, Pakistan Cricket Board have signed the consortium of Tower Sports (Pakistan-based firm) and Singapore based SportzWorkz as PSL broadcast production partner for this season, and to enhance the PSL 2020 coverage, the PCB has partnered with leading news agency Sports News Television (SNTV). SNTV reserves the exclusive rights for PSL press conferences, match clips and highlights, and they will share these rights with other key news agencies around the globe.

The cricket lovers residing in Pakistan can catch the live action on Geo Super and PTV Sports. They can live stream these games by visiting PSL official website psl-t20.com. Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation regarding league's telecast in India. But Indian viewers can stream the live action by visiting cricketgateway.com. The other broadcasters televising the live feed are:

Afghanistan - Moby TV

America - Willow TV

Australia - Channel 44

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Canada - Willow TV& Rabbitholebd

England - Hum TV

Ireland - Hum TV

New Zealand - Sky Sports 5, Channel 52

South Africa - Yupp TV

Sri Lanka - Digital TV

West Indies/Caribbean Islands - Flow TV

Zimbabwe - Yupp TV

UAE - Elife

Other Nations- Cricingif & Cricketgateway

Pakistan Super League 2020 Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (C), Luke Ronchi (WK), Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Musa, Rizwan Hussain, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Phil Salt, Akif Javed, Dawid Malan, Saif Badar, Ahmed and Safi Abdullah.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Chadwick Walton, Umaid Asif, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia and Arshad Iqbal.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (C), Faizan Khan (WK), Dane Vilas (WK), Ben Dunk (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaahid Ali, Raja Farzan and Dilbar Hussain.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Shahid Afridi, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Wayne Madsen, Khushdil Shah, Fabian Allen, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir and Bilawal Bhatti.

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (C), Kamran Akmal (WK), Tom Banton (WK), Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Umar Amin, Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Adil Amin, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir and Aamir Ali.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Azam Khan(WK), Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Fawad Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Keemo Paul, Aarish Ali and Zahid Mahmood.