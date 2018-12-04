×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Mitchell Marsh keen on improving his bowling skills, but can he nail down the No. 6 spot in the lineup?

Bharat Nittala
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
42   //    04 Dec 2018, 20:24 IST

Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has set his sights firmly on establishing himself as a seam-bowling all-rounder for the Australian Test team. Marsh is keen on cementing his position in the side at No. 6, but for that he would have to improve his bowling skills - which he is determined to do.

While he made a spectacular comeback during the Ashes against England last year, followed by a carefully crafted 96 against South Africa in their own backyard, Marsh's form has hit a roadblock in recent times. He, along with brother Shaun Marsh, had a poor tour of UAE, leading to questions and doubts from all quarters regarding their place in the squad.

Both however responded strongly with dominating innings for Western Australia on their return to Shield Cricket. The younger Marsh is now competing with Victorian Peter Handscomb for a place in the side at No. 6.

Interestingly, Marsh is also the vice-captain of the Australian Test team alongside Josh Hazlewood. While Hazlewood is a certainty in the XI when fit, Marsh's appointment as vice-captain seems questionable. But that is a debate for another day.

Speaking to reporters today, Marsh affirmed that he wanted to be a wicket-taker with the old used ball, rather than just being a bowler brought in to relieve the front-line quicks for a while.

"My goal this summer is to start really chipping in with the ball and get some more wickets for the team," he said. "I love coming on in the graveyard shift after 70 or 80 overs when the ball's doing nothing and trying to sneak a wicket. I really want to take my bowling to the next level in this team."

Despite admitting that there are question marks over his place in the side, Marsh remained positive.

"After the UAE, there's no doubt that there were a few question marks about me," he said. "But I'm really pumped if I'm selected to get out there in front of Australian crowds again. It's a great time of year and I'm feeling good.

"I'm doing my best to make the No. 6 position my own in this team and that's all I can do," he added.

Marsh could certainly provide a lot of value to the new-look Australian team if he becomes a reliable provider with the ball. He will have a tough challenge in the series against India though, as Virat Kohli & Co. are in great form.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Mitchell Marsh
Bharat Nittala
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Pursuing Btech in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Roorkee . Avid cricket follower
Opinion: Why Mitchell Marsh is Australia's biggest gamble
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: The bowling 'Fab Four' of the...
RELATED STORY
Shaun Marsh shines ahead of first Test against India
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 player battles that can...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who are crucial for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Probable Australian Playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 1st Test: Visitors look to draw...
RELATED STORY
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: 5 reasons why Marsh...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us