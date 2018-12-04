Australia vs India 2018-19: Mitchell Marsh keen on improving his bowling skills, but can he nail down the No. 6 spot in the lineup?

Mitchell Marsh

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has set his sights firmly on establishing himself as a seam-bowling all-rounder for the Australian Test team. Marsh is keen on cementing his position in the side at No. 6, but for that he would have to improve his bowling skills - which he is determined to do.

While he made a spectacular comeback during the Ashes against England last year, followed by a carefully crafted 96 against South Africa in their own backyard, Marsh's form has hit a roadblock in recent times. He, along with brother Shaun Marsh, had a poor tour of UAE, leading to questions and doubts from all quarters regarding their place in the squad.

Both however responded strongly with dominating innings for Western Australia on their return to Shield Cricket. The younger Marsh is now competing with Victorian Peter Handscomb for a place in the side at No. 6.

Interestingly, Marsh is also the vice-captain of the Australian Test team alongside Josh Hazlewood. While Hazlewood is a certainty in the XI when fit, Marsh's appointment as vice-captain seems questionable. But that is a debate for another day.

Speaking to reporters today, Marsh affirmed that he wanted to be a wicket-taker with the old used ball, rather than just being a bowler brought in to relieve the front-line quicks for a while.

"My goal this summer is to start really chipping in with the ball and get some more wickets for the team," he said. "I love coming on in the graveyard shift after 70 or 80 overs when the ball's doing nothing and trying to sneak a wicket. I really want to take my bowling to the next level in this team."

Despite admitting that there are question marks over his place in the side, Marsh remained positive.

"After the UAE, there's no doubt that there were a few question marks about me," he said. "But I'm really pumped if I'm selected to get out there in front of Australian crowds again. It's a great time of year and I'm feeling good.

"I'm doing my best to make the No. 6 position my own in this team and that's all I can do," he added.

Marsh could certainly provide a lot of value to the new-look Australian team if he becomes a reliable provider with the ball. He will have a tough challenge in the series against India though, as Virat Kohli & Co. are in great form.

