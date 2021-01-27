Mitchell Starc could play Big Bash League final if Sydney Sixers make it

Mitchell Starc could feature in the Big Bash League final, should the Sydney Sixers make it. The final is set to be played on February 6 in Canberra.

On Saturday, Sydney Sixers will face Perth Scorchers in the Qualifier for a place in the final. The Sixers topped the BBL table once again, and as a result, they will get another bite at the cherry to make it to the final if they fail to beat the Scorchers.

Speaking on Mitchell Starc's situation, Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques said that the pacer is keen to play in the BBL.

"While we were in the Test hub, he mentioned that he was ready if his body was, he was definitely keen to play, We’re hoping at this stage. We are still waiting on a few scan results. The fact that it’s in Canberra helps. As long as the body is not holding him back, I am sure we will see him out there,” Henriques said on Wednesday.

Some of the peach Yorkers from Mitchell Starc! Alpha bowler when on song. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W87T9Pdkp2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2020

The report also states that Mitchell Starc is unlikely to feature against the Perth Scorchers on Saturday, as he needs to be inside the team bubble for three days before he can play. Ever since the left-armer emerged as one of Australia's premium fast bowlers, Starc has skipped the BBL on grounds of workload management. He last represented the Sydney Sixers way back in 2015.

Mitchell Starc named in Australia squad for South Africa tour

Mitchell Starc struggled against India recently.

The Aussies are set to play a three-match Test series in South Africa next month, with Mitchell Starc being a part of the touring squad. The 30-year-old was carrying a hamstring niggle in the final Test against India at the Gabba, where the visitors registered a historic three-wicket win.

Mitchell Starc didn't have the best of outings against India as he managed to pick up just 11 wickets in the four-match Test series at an average of 40.72. In the final two Tests, Starc only had three wickets to his name. Nevertheless, the speedster's inclusion in the Sydney Sixers' team would undoubtedly be a shot in the arm for the defending BBL champions.