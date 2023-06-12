Mitchell Starc says playing Test cricket for Australia more important than IPL money; Twitterati hail pacer’s commitment

Seasoned Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has said that he prefers to stay away from franchise cricket, including the IPL, despite the handsome money on offer as he wants to be at his ‘best’ while playing for Australia. The cricketer stated that playing Test cricket for Australia is paramount for him and added he hopes youngsters also follow the same path.
Starc was part of the Australian team that beat India by 209 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Sunday, June 11. The 33-year-old claimed four wickets in the summit clash at The Oval and also contributed a handy 41 in the second innings.
Despite being one of the most successful bowlers in international cricket over the last decade, the Australian fast bowler has been part of the IPL for only two seasons. He was last seen in the Indian T20 league back in 2015.
A lot of cricket fans on Twitter praised Starc for his commitment and dedication to national duty. Some even urged Indian cricketers to take a leaf out of the Aussie bowler’s book.
Here are some reactions.
For the record, Starc has featured in 27 IPL matches in which he has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 7.17.
What Mitchell Starc said about IPL vs country debate
In an interview with The Guardian, Starc admitted that he has enjoyed playing in T20 leagues like the IPL, but added that representing Australia has always been his top priority.
He was quoted as saying:
"I enjoyed it (IPL), likewise I enjoyed my time at Yorkshire 10 years ago, but Australia will always sit at the top. I don't regret any of it, money will come and go but I'm very grateful for the opportunities I've had.”
"Over a hundred years of Test cricket and there's been less than 500 men who have played it for Australia, that in itself makes it very special to be a part of it. The traditionalist in me still hopes there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it's the fast track to notoriety," he added.
"I'd certainly love to play in the IPL again, but my goal for a long time has been to be at my best for Australia, no matter the format," he further said.
Starc has played 78 Tests, 110 ODIs, and 58 T20Is for Australia, claiming over 600 international scalps.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.