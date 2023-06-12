Mitchell Starc says playing Test cricket for Australia more important than IPL money; Twitterati hail pacer’s commitment

Seasoned Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has said that he prefers to stay away from franchise cricket, including the IPL, despite the handsome money on offer as he wants to be at his ‘best’ while playing for Australia. The cricketer stated that playing Test cricket for Australia is paramount for him and added he hopes youngsters also follow the same path.

Starc was part of the Australian team that beat India by 209 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Sunday, June 11. The 33-year-old claimed four wickets in the summit clash at The Oval and also contributed a handy 41 in the second innings.

Despite being one of the most successful bowlers in international cricket over the last decade, the Australian fast bowler has been part of the IPL for only two seasons. He was last seen in the Indian T20 league back in 2015.

A lot of cricket fans on Twitter praised Starc for his commitment and dedication to national duty. Some even urged Indian cricketers to take a leaf out of the Aussie bowler’s book.

Here are some reactions.

CMA Monesh @Cmamonesh

Few are postponing marriages for IPL but not postponing to gain some experience by staying along with WTC final. @mufaddal_vohra If only our Players are like this.Few are postponing marriages for IPL but not postponing to gain some experience by staying along with WTC final. @mufaddal_vohra If only our Players are like this.Few are postponing marriages for IPL but not postponing to gain some experience by staying along with WTC final.

Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) @NitinSachinist @mufaddal_vohra I wish this goal this dedication our indian players will see.. but there head is full of franchise cricket @mufaddal_vohra I wish this goal this dedication our indian players will see.. but there head is full of franchise cricket

Tweeting Quarantino @rohitadhikari92 @mufaddal_vohra Indian players, "I'd love to play for the country again, but my goal for a long time has been to be at my best for my IPL team, no matter the format". @mufaddal_vohra Indian players, "I'd love to play for the country again, but my goal for a long time has been to be at my best for my IPL team, no matter the format".

Nirmal Jyothi @majornirmal



No "man, myth, the legend" stuff. @mufaddal_vohra This is the difference between Indian and Austalian players. Country first and no drama.No "man, myth, the legend" stuff. @mufaddal_vohra This is the difference between Indian and Austalian players. Country first and no drama.No "man, myth, the legend" stuff.

Sandeep Bhardwaj @SBhardwaj2580 @ImTanujSingh Australians take immense pride in playing cricket and representing their nation at the highest level. Franchisee cricket takes a back seat, inspite of the enormous money, for a top level Australian cricketing professional. Mitchell Starc's commitment must be really appreciated @ImTanujSingh Australians take immense pride in playing cricket and representing their nation at the highest level. Franchisee cricket takes a back seat, inspite of the enormous money, for a top level Australian cricketing professional. Mitchell Starc's commitment must be really appreciated

hrsh16 @hs_1621



The truth is that IPL is above national cricket now.



Mitchell Starc doesn't play in the IPL so he can give his best during tests.

You have to choose your priorities. Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma said, "in an ideal scenario I would've liked to have 20-25 days preparation". Rohit Sharma said, "in an ideal scenario I would've liked to have 20-25 days preparation". https://t.co/hfAKiEFP83 Then all test players should have left IPL & gone to England.The truth is that IPL is above national cricket now.Mitchell Starc doesn't play in the IPL so he can give his best during tests.You have to choose your priorities. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Then all test players should have left IPL & gone to England. The truth is that IPL is above national cricket now. Mitchell Starc doesn't play in the IPL so he can give his best during tests. You have to choose your priorities. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 @sopranonitish

#WTCFinals Australia won because they are true to their nation & selection! Go figure that in Mitchell Starc’s latest Interview where he said “IPL money is nice but i’d love to play 100 Test Matches for the country”! Australia won because they are true to their nation & selection! Go figure that in Mitchell Starc’s latest Interview where he said “IPL money is nice but i’d love to play 100 Test Matches for the country”!#WTCFinals

Sagar 🇮🇳 Jai Hind @sagaristic @mufaddal_vohra Hope our players show the same attitude and zeal to perform for their national team. @mufaddal_vohra Hope our players show the same attitude and zeal to perform for their national team.

EL_DORADO_07 @EL_DORADO_1818 @mufaddal_vohra I need this much dedication in my life @mufaddal_vohra I need this much dedication in my life

For the record, Starc has featured in 27 IPL matches in which he has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 7.17.

What Mitchell Starc said about IPL vs country debate

In an interview with The Guardian, Starc admitted that he has enjoyed playing in T20 leagues like the IPL, but added that representing Australia has always been his top priority.

He was quoted as saying:

"I enjoyed it (IPL), likewise I enjoyed my time at Yorkshire 10 years ago, but Australia will always sit at the top. I don't regret any of it, money will come and go but I'm very grateful for the opportunities I've had.”

"Over a hundred years of Test cricket and there's been less than 500 men who have played it for Australia, that in itself makes it very special to be a part of it. The traditionalist in me still hopes there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it's the fast track to notoriety," he added.

"I'd certainly love to play in the IPL again, but my goal for a long time has been to be at my best for Australia, no matter the format," he further said.

Starc has played 78 Tests, 110 ODIs, and 58 T20Is for Australia, claiming over 600 international scalps.

