Mithali Raj becomes second player to complete 10,000 runs in women's internationals

Mithali Raj is widely regarded as one of the best female cricketers in world cricket. In her two-decade-long career, she has broken several records in the women’s game. The Indian ODI skipper achieved another milestone on Friday, becoming only the second player to notch up 10,000 runs in women’s internationals.

Mithali Raj achieved the feat during the ongoing third India Women-South Africa Women ODI. The 38-year-old scored 36 runs off 50 balls before being dismissed by Anne Bosch.

The knock took Mithali Raj’s tally to 10,001 runs in 311 games for India Women. She made her ODI debut in 1999 and has scored 6938 runs at an average of 50.64 in 211 matches. Since playing her first Test for India in 2002, she has accumulated 663 runs in 10 games.

Mithali Raj, who retired from T20Is in 2019, had a stellar record in the shortest format as well. She scored 2,364 runs in 89 matches at an average of 37.52.

The 38-year-old has scored 75 half-centuries and eight hundreds for India Women across all formats.

Mithali Raj joins elite group

Mithali Raj made her debut In 1999, 4 different decades in highest level and completed 10,000 runs in 2021 - Captain, leader, Legend, Mithali. What a absolute champion in Women's cricket. pic.twitter.com/or3qP7Rcb3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2021

Following her knock in Lucknow, Mithali Raj became the second woman after England legend Charlotte Edwards to cross the 10,000-run mark in international cricket.

Edwards has scored 10,273 runs in 309 games, with 67 half-centuries and 13 hundreds to her name. Mithali Raj, who is just 272 runs shy of the English batter, could soon overtake Edwards.

The next best on the list is New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has scored 7,849 runs in 247 matches.