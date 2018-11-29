Mithali Raj controversy: Ramesh Powar slams Mithali; accuses her of blackmail

Ramesh Powar has spoken out

The coach of Indian women's team, Ramesh Powar broke his silence and hit back at Mithali Raj after her recent accusations of Powar humiliating her during the 2018 Women's World T20 in West Indies. Powar has accused Mithali Raj of 'blackmailing and pressurising coaches' and also added that she is causing rifts in the team in his report that he sent to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager of Cricket Operations Saba Karim.

Powar pointed out that Mithali ignored her role in the batting order and batted for her own milestones instead of the team's, started blackmailing the coaches and even threatened to retire and go back home mid-way through the T20 World Cup if not given a chance to open the innings as a result of which she was allowed to open the innings against Pakistan.

"She ignored her role and batted for own milestones. Lack of keeping the momentum going which was putting extra pressure on other batters. I hope Mithali Raj stops blackmailing, pressurising coaches and also stops putting her interest first than team's. I hope she will look at the bigger picture & work towards the betterment of the Indian women's cricket.

"Against Pakistan, to save the positive team environment, we opened with Mithali Raj due to pressure from the travelling selector and Mithali's threatening behaviour (retirement) to go back home if not given a chance to open the innings," he wrote in his 10-page report to BCCI as per Cricbuzz.

A couple of days back, Mithali accused Powar of discrimination and bias in a letter addressed to the BCCI and revealed that the coach had issues with her ever since the team landed in the Caribbean.

