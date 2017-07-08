Mithali Raj on the verge of becoming the leading run-getter in ODIs

Raj is close to a feat no other woman cricketer has touched till now.

Will India’s captain cool break another record against South Africa today?

What’s the story?

Mithali Raj might become the leading run-scorer of women’s ODI cricket in India’s game against South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup today. Former England skipper, Charlotte Edwards, currently holds the top spot with 5992 runs in the format.

Raj, who has been in excellent form this tournament, is just 33 runs behind Edwards in the all-time list.

The Indian skipper has scores of 71*, 46, 8 and 53 with an average of 44.50 in the four matches that India have played in the ongoing competition. The veteran will score 6000 ODI runs even if she manages to stick to that average.

In case you didn’t know...

Before her 71* in the opening game of the tournament, Raj had smashed 6 consecutive fifties in 50-over cricket. The 5959 runs that she has scored in her career have come at an average of 51.81 with five centuries and 48 half-centuries.

That’s how consistent the 34-year-old has been throughout her career, which is in its 18th year now.

Also read: Mithali Raj’s parents recall her journey to cricketing greatness

The details

Charlotte Edwards is unarguably the best batswoman England has ever produced

Edwards has scored her 5992 runs in 181 innings, and Raj has played 162 innings to score 5959 runs. Hence, if Raj manages to overtake Edwards in the next 17 innings that she bats in, which she will, she will become the fastest to reach the milestone.

If she scores more than 40 runs today, she will be the first woman cricketer to achieve the feat of 6000 ODI runs.

What’s next?

India have the momentum on their side going into the game against South Africa. They have had four straight wins on the trot, beating England, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on their way.

The South African team, on the other hand, have had two wins to go with one loss in their four matches (one game was called off). The eternally-calm Raj will look to lead her side to yet another victory so as to ensure that the team does not lose out on the momentum that is so crucial in a tournament like this.

Author’s take

The fact that Raj is on the cusp of becoming the highest ODI run-getter and that she has done it in fewer innings and a higher average is a testament to her stature as an international cricketer. She has taken Indian cricket to extremely competitive levels, and has done so with unremarkable poise and perseverance. She has not only been a true leader, but a bankable batswoman.

The last feather in her cap would be to try and win this World Cup, which might be her last.