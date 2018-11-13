Mithali overtakes Rohit, Test Cricket in colours and more – Cricket News Today, 13th November 2018

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 148 // 13 Nov 2018, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mithali Raj

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

After a successful Windies series, the Indian team had a day off today, with the much-awaited Australia tour to begin shortly but the cricketing world had enough happenings today. Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan’s promise to Rohit Sharma for a live performance at IPL, Ranji trophy happenings , England playing an unchanged eleven in their second test and the Bangladesh – Zimbabwe Test which is reaching an exciting climax with Brendan Taylor scoring a ton today are some titbits of what happened today in the cricket world.

Here are some headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Mithali Raj overtakes Rohit Sharma

Mithali Raj, who made a fine knock in her previous match against Pakistan, went past Rohit Sharma to become the top run-scorer for India in T20Is.

Indian men's team were in action for the past one month as they played 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Windies. India emerged successful in all formats. In the recently concluded T20 series Kohli was rested and Rohit Sharma was made the captain. It hardly made any difference as the 'Hitman' was in fine form yet again. He went on to score his 4th century in T20Is thus going past Kohli to become the top run scorer in T20Is.

On the other hand, the Indian women team started their World T20 campaign recently. In their second match against arch-rival Pakistan, Mithali Raj guided the team to victory while chasing 134. She made a fine knock of 56 runs. With that innings, she went past Rohit Sharma to become the leading run scorer in T20Is for India. Mithali Raj has 2232 runs in T20Is while Rohit Sharma has 2207 runs.

1 / 4 NEXT