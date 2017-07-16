Mithali Raj says she wants to make it count in her last World Cup

The Indian captain scored a decisive century in the match, her 6th in ODI cricket.

Will Mithali Raj finally lift that coveted World Cup trophy?

What’s the story?

Indian cricket skipper Mithali Raj scored a beautiful century to guide her team to a decisive victory against New Zealand in a group match of the ICC Women’s World Cup yesterday (July 15). The win thus powered India through to the semi-final of the tournament.

Talking about the same, Raj said, “I'm extremely happy because for a couple of us, this is going to be the last World Cup. So, our first aim was to qualify for the semis. I have always been happy to score runs for the country. I've always dreamed getting more and more runs because the hunger never dies.”

The Indian team was in a spot of bother at 21-2 when Harmanpreet Kaur joined Raj in the middle, but the duo stitched a wonderful partnership of 132 runs to steer themselves out of trouble. After Kaur was dismissed, Veda Krishnamurthy provided the necessary impetus at the end of the innings with her quick-fire 70 off just 45 deliveries.

“I think there were two important and crucial partnerships. One with Harmanpreet and the other with Veda. Her (Veda’s) contribution was really very crucial. When you're chasing 250 plus there is always pressure.”

In case you didn’t know...

India played New Zealand in Derby for a high-pressure game, which was nothing but a virtual qualifier for the semi-final. India scored a good total of 265 in the first innings and followed it up with a powerful bowling display to win the match by a mammoth margin of 186 runs.

Raj scored her sixth ODI century in the match and delivered once again when it mattered the most.

The details

The Women in Blue were exceptional with the ball

The Indian captain also praised her bowlers for bundling up the opposition for a score of 79/10.

With her characteristic calm, she explained the importance of coming back strongly after a couple of defeats. India started the tournament well and won four straight games in a row, but suffered big losses against South Africa and Australia. Reflecting about the same, Raj said that if her team wanted to get into the top four of the tournament, they had to find a way of reversing the momentum once again.

She sounded visibly happy for managing to do exactly that.

What next?

India will now face defending champions and tournament favourites Australia on July 20 to tussle for a place in the final. It is definitely going to be a stern test for Raj and Co., considering they lost to the same team by a massive margin of 8 wickets in the group stage.

All eyes would be on Asian team’s batting order, and the Indian cricket fan would hope that Raj comes to the party with the bat once again.

Author’s take

Raj’s list of achievements just keeps adding to itself and the Indian skipper keeps going about her business with remarkable poise, patience and perseverance. This is her last World Cup, and you would hope that her team manages to bring that trophy home not for themselves, but for their incredible leader.