MLC 2023, Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire, Match 59: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

In the Southern Division of Atlantic Conference, Atlanta Lightning and Atlanta Fire will lock horns in the 59th match of Minor League Cricket at Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia on August 26, Saturday.

Atlanta Lightning have played two encounters so far in the competition, suffering victory in one and experiencing a defeat in the other. Both their contests were against Ft Lauderdale Lions. Their first encounter gave them a win by 27 runs and in the second game, they suffered a defeat by 12 runs.

Atlanta Fire, on the other hand, are having a robust tournament, boasting two consecutive victories over Orlando Galaxy. They defeated the Galaxy side by a whopping 130-run margin in their first game and later bagged a six-wicket victory over the same side.

They would be aiming to add more wins and create a significant impact before the tournament moves to the business end.

Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire Match Details

Match: Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire, Match 59

Date and Time: August 26, 2023, 11.45 pm IST

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire Pitch Report

The pitch at Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia is expected to be a balanced playing surface. The average first innings score is 122. Pacers are likely to find these conditions favorable during the powerplay overs. Spinners will get enough assistance and turn in the middle overs.

Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire Weather Forecast

Clear skies will welcome both sides in Georgia. Temperatures will hover between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, making life tough for batters and bowlers with humid conditions.

Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire Probable XIs

Atlanta Lightning:

Mark Parchment, Unmukt Chand, Sagar Patel, Hussain Talat, Cassius Burton, Junaid Siddiqui, Heath Richards, Heer Patel, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Phani Simhadri, Aran Chenchu

Atlanta Fire:

Kennar Lewis, Zain Sayed, Aaron Jones, Ridwan Palash, Ishan Sharma, Viraj Vaghela, Jeremy Gordon, Corne Dry, Jahmar Hamilton, Md Nasir Hossain, Amila Aponsu

Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire Match Prediction

Atlanta Fire will enter this encounter on the back of two grand victories. Armed with top-class batting and bowling units who can make life uneasy for the opposition with their impressive strategies. Given their current form and proficiency, we can expect Fire to add another win and make it a hat-trick of victories.

Prediction: Atlanta Fire to win the match

Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode