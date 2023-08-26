MLC 2023, Ft. Lauderdale Lions vs Orlando Galaxy, Match 51: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

In the Atlantic Conference's Southern Division, Ft Lauderdale Lions and Orlando Galaxy will take on each other in the 51st match of Minor League Cricket at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida on August 27, Sunday.

Ft. Lauderdale Lions, led by Tagernarine Chanderpaul, have played just two matches, registering a win in one and suffering a defeat in the other. Interestingly, the Lions have played both their matches so far against the Atlanta Lightning.

Kevin Stoute, the Barbados fast bowling all-rounder, has scalped seven wickets from two innings, making him one of the players to watch out for. With the willow, skipper Chanderpaul is the leading run-scorer for this side with 106 runs.

Under the leadership of middle-order batter Dimitri Adams, Orlando Galaxy failed to create a significant impact in the competition as they suffered four out of four losses and are on the verge of elimination.

Sumit Sehrawat, the medium pacer, is the only silver lining for Galaxy as he scalped 10 wickets from four innings, positioned among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament. Orlando needs to hit the drawing board and turn the tables as soon as possible to stay alive in the competition.

Ft. Lauderdale Lions vs Orlando Galaxy Match Details

Match: Ft. Lauderdale Lions vs Orlando Galaxy, Match 51

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, 4.00 am IST

Venue: Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale Lions vs Orlando Galaxy Pitch Report

India and West Indies played two T20Is at this venue in the recently concluded series. The surface is going to assist pacers more than spinners.

We can expect batters to have fun on this flat wicket. In both matches, the chasing sides won pretty convincingly. Win toss and field first is the best strategy to go with on this wicket.

Ft. Lauderdale Lions vs Orlando Galaxy Weather Forecast

Weather in Florida will be mostly cloudy during the game time with winds light and variable. There are 20% chance of rain as per the forecast. Nevertheless, we can expect a full game.

Ft. Lauderdale Lions vs Orlando Galaxy Probable XIs

Ft. Lauderdale Lions:

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rohan Ebanks, Isaiah Rajah, Bryan Gayle, Kevin Stoute, Ryan Persaud, Herlando Johnson, Elton Tucker Jr, Vinit Tagarse, Achilles Browne, Alderman Lesmond

Orlando Galaxy:

Meetul Patel, Naseer Ahmed Khan, Advait Varadarajan, Koushik Saha, Dimitri Adams, Hoyito Leslie, Hardik Desai, Kishaun Balgibin, Manav Patel, Sumit Sehrawat, Bhaskaradipan Gnanasakthi

Ft. Lauderdale Lions vs Orlando Galaxy Match Prediction

Both sides are currently experiencing a challenging season sitting at the bottom two spots of the points table. Nevertheless, Ft. Lauderdale Lions appear to be a better-balanced unit comparatively and they are expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Ft. Lauderdale Lions to win the match

Ft. Lauderdale Lions vs Orlando Galaxy Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode