MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, Match 12?

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over the Seattle Orcas (SEO) in Match 12 of Major League Cricket 2023 on Sunday. Orcas posted 170, with Shehan Jayasuriya scoring 60*. In reply, Knight Riders got home with Rilee Rossouw's dominating 78*.

On that note, let's check out the performances of prominent players in the game between Knight Riders and Orcas.

Shehan Jayasuriya (SEO)

The Sri Lankan-born top-order batter played a valiant knock of 60 (45) which laid a foundation for a strong total. He was unbeaten till the end as he smashed seven fours and a six in his entire innings. He bowled a single over in the second innings which yielded 10 runs and no wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen (SEO)

Klaasen showed a fair amount of aggression with the bat scoring at an astronomical strike rate of 192.3. He smashed his way to a quickfire 25 (13) which featured three fours and a six. His time came to an end when he was cleaned up by Narine in the ninth over of the match.

Dasun Shanaka (SEO)

Shanaka did not have an ideal outing with the bat and with the ball. He made a poor contribution of 7(5) with the bat before being removed by van Schalkwyk. Besides, he bowled one solitary over which produced no wickets at the cost of 12 runs.

Imad Wasim (SEO)

Wasim had a modest outing in today’s game. He made a vital contribution with the bat low down the order noting up 19 (15) before getting trapped on the pads by Spencer Johnson. He bowled 3.1 overs with the ball which cost him 25 runs. However, he did manage to get the big fish Jason Roy out during the fourth over of the second innings.

Andrew Tye (SEO)

Tye scored an unabated 1 (2) but his main contribution came with the ball. Although he proved to be very expensive going at almost 12 RPO, he picked up two vital wickets of Badar and Narine which momentarily changed the complexion of the game.

Wayne Parnell (SEO)

Parnell did not get a chance to bat but bowled his full quota of overs which cost him 35 runs and yielded just a single wicket in the form of van Schalkwyk. In his entire spell, he bowled seven dots and conceded three fours and two sixes.

Jason Roy (LAKR)

Roy did not get off to a rollicking start as he would have hoped for and was cleaned up by Wasim for 2(5). He attempted to cut the ball pretty close to his body and eventually paid the price by giving away his wicket early on in the innings.

Andre Russell (LAKR)

Russel was very expensive with the ball going at 14 RPO while he did manage to pick up a wicket of Nauman Anwar. He made a decent contribution with the bat as well scoring 37 (29) to take his side closer to the finishing line. His innings comprised four fours and two sixes.

Rilee Rossouw (LAKR)

Rossouw played a blinder of an innings to prevent the Kingh Riders from slipping to their 5th consecutive defeat in the tournament. He played a match-reviving knock of 78* (38) and stayed unbeaten till the end to get his side over the finishing line. His innings comprised three fours and seven sixes.

Sunil Narine (LAKR)

Narine was fairly economical with the ball conceding just 30 runs in his allotted four overs at an economy rate of 7.5 RPO. He picked up the major scalp of Klaasen during the ninth over of the first innings. He later came in to bat during the second innings and made 8(5) before being removed by Tye.

Adam Zampa (LAKR)

Zampa was exceptional with the ball and returned formidable figures of 2/26 in his allotted four overs. He picked up the prize wickets of De Kock and Ranjane and conceded only two fours and a six in his entire four-over spell. He came in to bat later in the second innings and chipped in with vital runs scoring 12 (11) before being removed by Gannon.

Note: Domestic players playing for the USA team have not been featured in the article