MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, Qualifier?

Seattle Orcas defeated Texas Super Kings by nine wickets to make it to the final of the Major League Cricket 2023 at Dallas.

Batting first, Texas Super Kings managed only 126 for 9 in their 20 overs. The team lost Devon Conway and Faf du Plessis early. Cody Chetty added 24 runs to the total and was one of the top scorers for the team. Daniel Sams' cameo in the end took the team to a respectable total of 126.

Since there was no scoreboard pressure, Seattle Orcas had plenty of time to recover after losing Nauman Anwar early. Quinton de Kock and Shehan Jayasuriya then steadied the innings and took the team over the line to make it to the final.

Devon Conway (TSK)

Devon Conway, who has been in excellent form throughout the tournament, managed only 24 runs in Qualifier 1. The Kiwi batter smashed two sixes and a four but departed early.

Faf du Plessis (TSK)

Faf du Plessis was the first wicket to fall today. The TSK captain departed after 5 off 8 balls inside the powerplay.

David Miller (TSK)

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

David Miller could not make an impact in Qualifier 1. The experienced batter managed 16 runs from 17 deliveries with two fours before being dismissed by Andrew Tye.

Mitchell Santner (TSK)

Mitchell Santner had an off-day. The all-rounder made 2 off 5 balls with the bat and bowled only one over in which he went for nine runs.

Daniel Sams (TSK)

Daniel Sams was the top scorer for Texas Super Kings. He notched up an unbeaten 26 from 25 deliveries and bowled two overs going for 16 runs.

Gerald Coetzee (TSK)

Gerald Coetzee was expensive in this contest. He bowled two overs and went wicketless while giving away 9.50 runs per over.

Rusty Theron (TSK)

Rusty Theron was the only wicket-taker for TSK in this contest. He dismissed Nauman Anwar early in the innings. Theron bowled three overs while giving away 20 runs.

Imad Wasim (SEO)

Imad Wasim was impressive with the ball today. He gathered two wickets while giving away 23 runs from his four overs. Notably, Imad Wasim opened the bowling for the team.

Dwaine Pretorius (SEO)

Dwaine Pretorius went wicketless but was economical. He gave away 19 runs from his three overs.

Wayne Parnell (SEO)

Wayne Parnell was economical as well. He ended with 0 for 16 from his three overs. He did not get an opportunity to bat today.

Andrew Tye (SEO)

Andrew Tye was the top wicket-taker for Seattle Orcas in this contest. He gathered three wickets while giving away 32 runs from four overs.

Quinton de Kock (SEO)

South Africa v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Quinton de Kock was the player of the match for his excellent half-century. He remained unbeaten with 88 runs from 50 balls, including 10 fours and 4 sixes.

Shehan Jayasuriya (SEO)

Shehan Jayasuriya accompanied Quinton de Kock well in the chase. The Sri Lankan batter notched up an unbeaten 31 runs from 34 balls.