MLC 2023: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York, Match 6: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Stream Details

The sixth match of the 2023 MLC edition will see Los Angeles Knight Riders square off against MI New York on July 17 at Grand Prairie Cricket Ground, Dallas. The game will start at 6:00 AM IST time. Both teams are currently winless and would be desperate to break the shackles as they approach this fixture.

Los Angeles Knight Riders find themselves at the last (sixth) position of the points table with an NRR of -3.45. The team suffered a horrendous defeat by 69 runs at the hands of Texas Super Kings in their first game.

Knight Riders' bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the likes of Devon Conway and David Miller who obliterated their bowling attack. There was no real contribution with the bat either as Russell turned out to be the lone warrior scoring 55 (34).

MI New York also ended up on the losing side in their preceding clash against San Francisco Unicorns. They are currently ranked fifth in the points table sitting with a NRR of -1.100. San Francisco Unicorns went after the bowling attack and posted a mammoth target of 216.

MI fought till the very end as Tim David and Keiron Pollard fired on all cylinders. But their explosive cameos came a little too late, and as a result, they lost that match by a sizeable margin of 22 runs.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Match Details

Match: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York, 6th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 16, Sunday, 7:30 PM local time (06:00 am IST, July 17)

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Ground, Dallas

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Pitch Report

Not a great deal of international or franchise cricket has been played here at Grand Prairie Cricket Ground. However, from what we have seen so far, runs have flown thick and fast for the teams batting first. But bowlers also get their rewards too if they land the ball in the right areas.

Teams could be seen struggling to chase on this ground, so it will certainly be an ideal tactic to bat first and put enough runs on the board.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Weather Report

The temperature on match day is expected to exceed 40 C during the day. However, as we approach the evening, the temperature may marginally plummet to 28 C. At this stage, there is no probability of rain with light to moderate winds expected to flow at around 13 km/hr.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Probable Xl

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Probable Xl

Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Nitish Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Lockie Ferguson, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adam Zampa

MI New York

Probable Xl

Dewald Brevis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Hammad Azam, Steven Taylor, Tim David, Kieron Pollard(c), Monank Patel, Ehsan Adil, Sarabjit Ladda, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Prediction

Both teams are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and are desperate to advance further up in the points table. Knight Riders will still be reeling from the heavy defeat that they suffered at the hands of Texas Super Kings. They were initially blown away with the bat and later skittled cheaply for just 112.

MI New York too suffered a defeat against Los Angeles Knight Riders but they went down with a fight. Their batting unit looked composed despite chasing a stiff target of over 210.

Prediction: MI New York to win the match.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18

