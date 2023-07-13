Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) are set to face each other in Match No.1 of the Major League Cricket 2023 on Thursday, July 13. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the contest.

The Super Kings will be captained by Faf du Plessis, who has been a part of the Super Kings’ franchise in the IPL and SA20 as well. Du Plessis also captained the Joburg Super Kings and scored a hundred in the inaugural edition of the SA20.

Devon Conway, who was one of the leading run-scorers for CSK in IPL 2023, will also play for TSK. Imran Tahir has recently been called up after Ambati Rayudu pulled out of the tournament. The team also has the likes of David Miller, Dwayne Bravo and Daniel Sams.

The LAKR will be captained by Sunil Narine, who will be representing his fourth Knight Riders’ franchise. He has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the CPL and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of ILT20.

Andre Russell, who also has been a part of many Knights’ teams, will play alongside Narine. Former Indian U19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand will feature for the Knights. Jason Roy and Rilee Rossouw add firepower to the team’s batting.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Details

Match: Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Match 1, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 13, 2023, Thursday, 07.30 pm local time (06:00 am IST, July 14)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Pitch Report

There is not much data available on the pitch at the venue in Dallas. Given that it is the first game of the tournament, a good batting strip can be expected. Teams should opt to field first.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Weather Forecast

Conditions will be extremely hot with temperatures around the 40-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Probable XIs

Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sami Aslam, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Dwayne Bravo, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santner, Rusty Theron, Cameron Stevenson, Imran Tahir

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Sunil Narine (C), Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra, Andre Russell, Gajanand Singh, Ali Khan, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Sheikh

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Predictions

Both the Super Kings and Knight Riders have strong batting lineups. Hence, there is a good chance that the chasing team may come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

