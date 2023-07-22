MLC 2023: Match 12, Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas - Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Seattle Orcas take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the 12th game of the 2023 MLC edition on July 23 at Church Street Park Ground in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Los Angeles have crashed out of the tournament after suffering their foirth straight defeat. They languish at the bottom of the points table with a dismal NRR of -2.675.
Seattle, meanwhile, have been dominating the competition, winning three games, The table-toppers have a robust NRR of 1.254.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Match Details
Match: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, 12th T20I match, MLC 2023
Date and Time: July 22, Saturday; 1:30 pm local time (11 pm IST; July 23)
Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Report
The chasing team has won twice. A stiff target of 176 was chased down by Washington with 11 deliveries to spare, suggesting that the pitch may not have enough for bowlers, who could struggle.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Weather Report
The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Centigrade and drop to almost 20 in the evening. There may be a few clouds dotted around, but the chances of rain are 10%.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Predicted Xls
Los Angeles Knight Riders
Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Spencer Johnson
Seattle Orcas
Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Ranjane, Imad Wasim, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell(c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Prediction
Seattle are the clear favourites. They have been invincible, winning three straight games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles are winless and have been eliminated from the knockouts. Any possibility of them making a remarkable turnaround against a battle-hardened Seattle side appears slim.
Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming Details
Telecast: N/A
Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18
Poll : Quinton de Kock to score a fifty?
Yes
No
0 votes