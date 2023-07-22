MLC 2023: Match 12, Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas - Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Seattle Orcas take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the 12th game of the 2023 MLC edition on July 23 at Church Street Park Ground in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Los Angeles have crashed out of the tournament after suffering their foirth straight defeat. They languish at the bottom of the points table with a dismal NRR of -2.675.

Seattle, meanwhile, have been dominating the competition, winning three games, The table-toppers have a robust NRR of 1.254.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Match Details

Match: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, 12th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 22, Saturday; 1:30 pm local time (11 pm IST; July 23)

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Report

The chasing team has won twice. A stiff target of 176 was chased down by Washington with 11 deliveries to spare, suggesting that the pitch may not have enough for bowlers, who could struggle.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Centigrade and drop to almost 20 in the evening. There may be a few clouds dotted around, but the chances of rain are 10%.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Predicted Xls

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Spencer Johnson

Seattle Orcas

Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Ranjane, Imad Wasim, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell(c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Prediction

Seattle are the clear favourites. They have been invincible, winning three straight games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles are winless and have been eliminated from the knockouts. Any possibility of them making a remarkable turnaround against a battle-hardened Seattle side appears slim.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18

Poll : Quinton de Kock to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes