MLC 2023: Match 13, MI New York vs Washington Freedom - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The MI New York will square off against the Washington Freedom in the forthcoming MLC match on Monday, July 24. The game will be played at Church Street Park in Morrisville.

The MI New York are in a very tight position and cannot afford to have further slip-ups. They are ranked fifth in the points table and have managed to secure just one win in three games. Their NRR currently stands at 1.1.

New York will look to bounce back from their last game against the Texas Super Kings, which they lost as a result of poor batting effort.

The Washington Freedom, on the other hand, have consolidated their position on top and are just one spot behind Seattle in the points table. They have a modest NRR of 0.575 with three out of four wins under their belt. They will be excited with their efforts in the last game as the local hero Saurabh Netravalkar bagged 6/9 to sink San Francisco by 30 runs.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Match Details

Match: MI New York vs Washington Freedom, 13th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 24, Monday, 2.30 am IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Report

The wicket at this venue is expected to be on the slower sides. Teams going out to bat have struggled to put runs on the board. Bowlers experienced a great deal of success, while bowling at this venue.

Batting first will be a sensible tactic for any toss-winning captain given the way the surface has played so far in the tournament.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Weather Report

The threat of scattered showers looms large as the probability of rain has gone up to 60 percent. The weather is likely to remain overcast for the majority of the day as scattered thunderstorms are expected to unleash their wrath. The temperature for the day would vary between 31 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Probable Xl

MI New York Probable Xl

Dewald Brevis, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Hammad Azam, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, and Nosthush Kenjige.

Washington Freedom Probable Xl

Matthew Short, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques (c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Match Prediction

Washington Freedom have completed three consecutive wins in their last four games and are certainly riding high on confidence. They have the winning momentum on their side and would be looking to carry on with the same intensity.

MI New York have suffered two defeats already and find themselves in a precarious situation as they advance to the business end of the league.

Prediction: Washington Freedom to win the match.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming Details

Telecast: Sports 18

Live streaming: Jio Cinema

