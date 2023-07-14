MLC 2023, Match 2, MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns are set to lock horns in Match 2 of the Major League Cricket 2023 on Friday, July 14. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the contest.

New York is captained by Kieron Pollard, who is a veteran of the T20 format. Having captained Trinbago Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and MI Emirates, New York could not have asked for a more experienced candidate to lead their team.

Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, and Nicholas Pooran add more firepower to their batting while Shayan Jahangir and USA national skipper Monank Patel are also part of the team. Kagiso Rabada and Jason Behrendorff are their primary bowlers.

The Unicorns, on the other hand, have a strong bowling lineup consisting of Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi and Liam Plunkett, with Shadab Khan as the chief all-rounder.

Skipper Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, and Finn Allen will be expected to score runs for the Unicorns at the top of the order. The team also has the services of Marcus Stoinis, who has been exceptional for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Details

Match: MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, Match 2, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 14, 2023, Thursday, 03.30 pm local time (02:00 am IST, July 15)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Pitch Report

There is not a lot of information available about the nature of the surface in Dallas. Hence, the team winning the toss is likely to field first.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Dallas. Temperatures will hover around the 40-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be on the higher side.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Probable XIs

MI New York

Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim David, David Wiese, Shayan Jahangir, Jason Behrendorff, Kyle Phillip, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige

San Francisco Unicorns

Finn Allen, Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (wk), Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Prediction

MI New York have a far stronger squad compared to the San Francisco Unicorns. Kieron Pollard’s men will go into the game as firm favorites.

Prediction: MI New York to win this contest.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

