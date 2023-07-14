MLC 2023, Match 3, Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom are set to face off in Match 3 of the Major League Cricket 2023 on Friday, July 14. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the contest.

The Orcas, led by Wayne Parnell, have a power-packed squad at their disposal. Quinton de Kock in the top order and Heinrich Klaasen in the middle order are expected to play key roles for their team.

Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka and Dwayne Pretorius also add firepower to their batting while the experienced Imad Wasim and Andrew Tye are their main bowlers.

The Freedom will be captained by Moises Henriques, who is also the skipper of Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. Henriques is joined by his Sixers teammates Josh Philippe and Ben Dwarshuis.

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of their key players and will be brimming with confidence after finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup qualifying tournament. Anrich Nortje, Glenn Phillips and Marco Jansen are the other big names on the team.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Match Details

Match: Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, Match 3, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 14, 2023, Thursday, 07.30 pm local time (06:00 am IST, July 15)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Pitch Report

Not much is known about the nature of the surface at the venue and hence, the team who wins the toss will probably opt to field.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being, but playing conditions are expected to be extremely hot with temperatures hovering around the 41-degree Celsius mark.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Probable XIs

Seattle Orcas

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aaron Jones, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shimron Hetmyer, Sikandar Raza, Wayne Parnell (C), Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Gannon, Harmeet Singh

Washington Freedom

Josh Philippe, Mukhtar Ahmed, Akhilesh Reddy, Moises Henriques (C), Glenn Phillips (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Usman Rafiq, Saurabh Netravalkar

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Match Prediction

The Orcas seem to have a much more settled unit compared to their opponents. The Freedom don’t have a lot of firepower in their batting and hence, the Orcas will be confident of securing the win.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win this contest.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

