MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, Match 4: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth match of the 2023 MLC edition will see the San Francisco Unicorns lock horns with the Seattle Orcas on July 15 at Grand Prairie Cricket Ground in Dallas. The game will commence at 6.00 am IST time.

Both teams have the winning momentum behind them and would be looking forward to marching forward with yet another win on the board.

The San Francisco Unicorns steamrolled the MI New York the other day after posting a stiff target of 215. Corey Anderson and Shadab Khan starred with the bat, smashing swashbuckling cameos of 91 (52) and 61 (30) to power their side to a thumping total. Liam Plunkett and Carmi le Roux were clinical with the ball as their tight probing bowling restricted New York to 193/5.

The Seattle Orcas too got off the mark with a convincing victory in a low-scoring thriller. Imad Wasim’s all-round heroics helped Seattle secure a comfortable five-wicket victory with two balls to spare. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance of 1/19 with the ball and 43* (38) with the bat.

Nauman Anwar played a handy knock of 48 (37) and steadied the ship along with Imad Wasim to ensure Seattle get over the line with ease.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match Details:

Match: San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, 4th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 16, Sunday, 06.00 am IST)

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Ground, Dallas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Pitch Report

Very little information is available regarding the pitch. But what we have seen so far is that the wicket has something in it for the batters and the bowlers. We have seen big scores and small scores at this venue so far in the MLC tournament.

It will be an ideal decision to bat first and get sufficient runs on the board to skittle the opposition under pressure.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Weather Report

There is a slim probability of scattered rainfall or a thunderstorm on match day. Hence, it is certainly plausible that the rain interruptions may spoil the party. It is expected to be cloudy and gloomy throughout the day with temperatures varying between 38 and 26 degrees Celsius.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Probable Xl

San Francisco Unicorns

Probable Xl

Matthew Wade(w), Finn Allen, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shadab Khan, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, an Liam Plunkett,

Seattle Orcas

Probable Xl

Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell(c), Harmeet Singh, and Andrew Tye.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Prediction

Both teams have hit the ground running by securing a massive win in their opening game. In such an early stage of the tournament, it is quite complex to decode an obvious winner. However, the San Francisco put up an explosive show with the bat and scored the highest total in the competition so far.

Meanwhile, we are yet to see that spark from the Seattle batters who have looked rather subdued in their last game.

Prediction: San Francisco Unicorns to win the match.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18

Poll : Heinrich Klaasen to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes