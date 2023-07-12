MLC 2023: Seattle Orcas SWOT Analysis

The Seattle Orcas is owned by the GMR Group and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The Seattle Orcas represent the city of Redmond, Washington in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023. Their home ground will be Marymoor Cricket Community Park which will get ready in 2024.

The Orcas will play their opening game on July 14 against Washington Freedom. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host this exciting fixture. The Orcas have a relatively young squad and will look to start the competition on a winning note.

The Orcas have got some exciting players who have got a bright future ahead of them and are certainly a side to look forward to in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket. Let’s have a look at the squad of the Seattle Orcas and the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) that they possess.

Seattle Orcas Squad for MLC 2023

Quinton de Kock, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mitchell Marsh, Shubham Ranjane, Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Angelo Perera, Wayne Parnell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Phani Simhadri, Matthew Tromp

Strengths

The strength of the Seattle Orcas is the presence of all-rounders. The likes of Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, and Shehan Jayasuriya can contribute with both bat and ball and it provides a great balance to the side.

With Quinton de Kock and Sikandar Raza up their ranks, they provide plenty of experience to the unit. Both have the capability of taking the game away from the opposition in a jiffy and they will form a vital cog in the Orcas’ batting lineup in MLC 2023.

Weaknesses

The bowling department is the biggest concern for the Seattle Orcas in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket. Apart from Wayne Parnell, they haven’t got any experienced seamer in their bowling unit and it is the biggest weakness as the bowlers play a big part in winning T20 tournaments.

Opportunities

Harmeet Singh was part of the India Under-19 cricket team that lifted the 2012 ICC Under-19 Cricket World. He was sensational with his left-arm spin but failed to prove his worth in the Indian domestic circuit.

Harmeet moved to the United States and will be eyeing a call-up to the national side after putting in solid performances in the MLC 2023. The same goes with Shubham Ranjane who is a decent all-rounder from the state of Maharashtra in India and will be eager to make his international debut for the United States.

Threats

The inexperienced bowling unit will be the biggest threat as far as the Orcas are concerned. They will have to make sure that they keep the opposition batters under pressure because if they get away, it will be hard for them to stop. In that case, the decision-making of the youngsters in the squad will be crucial.

Probable XI of Seattle Orcas for MLC 2023

Quinton de Kock (wk), Angelo Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Aaron Jones, Wayne Parnell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Tromp

Poll : 0 votes