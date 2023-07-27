MLC 2023 - Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, Match 17: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

As we approach the final stage of the inaugural MLC edition, the Seattle Orcas will square off against the Texas Super Kings in the first Qualifier match on Friday, July 28. The match will commence at 6.00 am IST at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

The team that gets through will make it to the final, bringing them one step closer to their maiden MLC title. While the other will live to fight another day to play the second Qualifier match on July 29.

The Seattle Orcas have looked largely unscathed for the most part and are currently the top-ranked side in this competition. They have four wins under their belt. The team have got all their bases covered and have fared well in all departments resulting in their unparalleled glory. The Orcas will hope to carry on with the same momentum and enter the final in an emphatic style.

The Texas Super Kings are the second-best team in the ongoing MLC tournament. Their NRR stands at 0.57 with three wins out of five games. Texas would be wary of the fact that they have already been bamboozled once by Seattle in this competition already.

The Super Kings now have a chance to redeem themselves and will be fancying their chances of knocking Orcas over in this upcoming crucial fixture.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Match Details:

Match: Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, 17th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 28, Friday, 06.00 am IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Report

Grand Prairie Stadium has been a difficult venue to chase. It has been observed that the teams batting second have won only once in eight games played so far. The pitch is generally two-paced in nature and tends to deteriorate as the game goes on, making batting very tricky during the second innings.

With that in mind, it would be better to bat first and put enough runs on the board to skittle the opposition under pressure.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Weather Report

The weather conditions on match day will be very pleasant. Temperatures during the day can jump up to 38 degrees Celsius during the day but when night falls, the temperature will drop to 29 degrees Celsius.

Humidity is expected to be around 37 percent, while wind speeds are expected to reach in excesses of 15 km/hr. The are no chances of any potential shower at this stage.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Predicted Xl

Seattle Orcas

Probable Xl

Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shubham Ranjane, Dasun Shanaka(c), Imad Wasim, Dwaine Pretorius, Andrew Tye, Harmeet Singh, and Cameron Gannon.

Texas Super Kings

Probable XI

Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Cody Chetty, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, and Rusty Theron.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Prediction

The Seattle Orcas have been on top of their game this season. Without a doubt, they are currently the best team in the tournament. They suffered their only defeat against the now-knocked-out Los Angeles Knight Riders. Barring their solitary defeat, they have looked very threatening.

The Texas Super Kings have also had some memorable moments in this tournament but they have been defeated on a few occasions and enter this fixture as underdogs.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win the match.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Live Streaming Details

Telecast: Sports 18

Live streaming: Jiocinema app