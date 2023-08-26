MLC 2023, Seattle Thunderbolts vs East Bay Blazers, Match 50: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

In the Pacific Conference’s Western Division, Seattle Thunderbolts and East Bay Blasters will lock horns in the 50th match of Minor League Cricket at Tollgate Farm Park, North Bend, Washington on August 27, Sunday.

Seattle Thunderbolts kicked off their campaign with a decisive win over Silicon Valley Strikers by a margin of 49 runs. However, they quickly lost the plot, suffering a defeat, narrowly losing by three wickets over Silicon Valley Strikers. They will be eager to face the East Bay Blasters in their third encounter, aiming to regain their winning form.

On the other hand, East Bay Blasters are having an incredible competition with a hat-trick of victories. Their campaign began with a victory over Social Lashings by seven runs. Later, they defeated the San Diego Surf Riders by 25 runs.

In their subsequent encounter, East Bay Blasters defeated GSG by 19 runs to make it three consecutive wins.

Seattle Thunderbolts vs East Bay Blazers Match Details

Match: Seattle Thunderbolts vs East Bay Blazers, Match 50

Date and Time: August 27, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Tollgate Farm Park, North Bend, Washington

Seattle Thunderbolts vs East Bay Blazers Pitch Report

A total of four games have been played in Washington so far with the sides batting first and the chasing sides winning two games each. The surface is going to be a balanced one with the middle overs being crucial for batters. Dew might play a factor as it’s wise for the team winning toss to field first.

Seattle Thunderbolts vs East Bay Blazers Weather Forecast

Clear skies will welcome these two sides, with temperatures hovering around 25 to 30 degrees Celsius. We can expect a little bit of dew since this is an evening game.

Seattle Thunderbolts vs East Bay Blazers Probable XIs

Seattle Thunderbolts:

Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Mansigh Nigade, Jagroop Raina, Mehdi Hasan, Ian Chauhan, Shashwat Kohli, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Rishi Bhardwaj, Siva Kumar Duvvarapu, Sanat Misra, Rahul Nama.

East Bay Blazers:

Vikash Mohan, David White, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Mohammad Katawazai, Mussadiq Ahmed, Abhishek Paradkar, Brody Couch, Harikrishnan Nair, Abhi Singh, Adithya Ganesh.

Seattle Thunderbolts vs East Bay Blazers Match Prediction

East Bay Blasters are currently showcasing their domination in the tournament after bagging a hat-trick of victories. The team flaunts a combination of talented and experienced players who have been in red-hot form in both the batting and bowling departments.

You can expect the Blazers to outperform the Thunderbolts in this contest.

Prediction: East Bay Blasters to win the match

Seattle Thunderbolts vs East Bay Blazers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode