MLC 2023 - Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Challenger: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The much-awaited Qualifier 2 of MLC 2023 will get underway between Texas Super Kings and MI New York on Saturday (July 29) at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

The Super Kings will be disappointed with the way they performed in their last game. Their bowlers were a complete no-show, as Orcas steamrolled them by nine wickets and with 30 deliveries to spare.

Texas also floundered with the bat, as none of their batters could put up a sizeable partnership, which left them with a below-par score of 126. They have to put the defeat aside, as they have a job to do in the upcoming qualifier against MI.

MI qill consider themselves fortunate after making the second qualifier despite not having enough runs on the board. A good all-around performance from Tim David, Dewald Brevis and Trent Boult helped them eliminate Washington. MI now have three wins and are expected to take on Super Kings on Saturday.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Details

Match: Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, 18th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 28, Friday; 7:30 pm local time (06:00 am IST, July 29)

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Report

The surface has been very two-paced, and teams often had difficulties chasing beyond 150. Barring a masterclass from Quinton de Kock, spin bowlers are expected to prosper. Moreover, the subtle change of pace by quick bowlers could be key once again.

As teams near the do-or-die phase of the tournament, having sufficient runs on the board will be key to their success.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain moderately warm with the temperature varying between 29 and 38 degrees Celcius. However, there will be a hint of breeze flowing around the ground at almost 16 km/hr. Rain is not expected to play the spoilsport.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Predicted Xls

Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Cody Chetty, Milind Kumar, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron

MI New York

Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Dewald Brevis, Steven Taylor, Tim David, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Prediction

This contest will likely be a thriller, as very little separates the two sides. Both teams have had three wins, but Texas would draw comfort in knowing that they have already beaten MINY once.

Although MI may be pumped up after their win against Washington, Texas will have a marginal upper hand and are expected to win again.

Prediction: Texas Super Kings to win

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Streaming Details

Telecast: Sports 18

Live streaming: Jiocinema app