MLC 2023: Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Match 5: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fifth match of the 2023 MLC edition will get feature a clash between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom on July 17 at Grand Prairie Cricket Ground, Dallas. The game will commence at 2:00 am IST time.

Texas Super Kings are currently leading the points table sitting with a healthy-looking NRR of 3.450. They completed a landslide victory in the opening game of the tournament and are riding high on confidence. A good all-round show with the bat and the ball helped them bamboozle Los Angeles by a very stiff margin. They would be looking to repeat the heroics of the last game to kick on further in this tournament.

Washington Freedom rank fourth in the points table currently sitting with an impoverished NRR of -0.325. The team is yet to open their account in the inaugural edition of the MLC and are searching for their maiden win. Washington ended up on the losing side for not being able to put up enough runs against Seattle in their preceding fixture. They would be hoping for a remarkable turnaround in fortunes as they head into this fixture.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match Details:

Match: Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, 5th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 16, Sunday, 3:30 pm local time (02:00 am IST, July 17)

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Ground, Dallas

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Pitch Report

Not much is known about the pitch at Grand Prairie Cricket Ground. However, from what we have seen so far just a few days into the league, run-scoring has been quite effortless. Bowlers do have a hard time containing the flow of runs. However, if the bowlers get it in the right areas then they can also cause some potential problems to the batters.

Teams could be seen struggling to chase on this ground so it will certainly be an ideal tactic to bat first and put enough runs on the board.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Weather Report

The weather on match day will be an absolute scorcher as the highest expected temperature is expected to surge past 40 C during the day. However, as the evening approaches, the temperature may marginally drop to 28 C. At this stage, there is no probability of rain with light to moderate winds expected to flow at around 13 km/hr.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Probable Xl

Texas Super Kings

Probable Xl

Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron

Washington Freedom

Probable Xl

Matthew Short, Mukhtar Ahmed, Andries Gous(w), Moises Henriques(c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akeal Hosein

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Prediction

Texas Super Kings would certainly be feeling confident after registering their opening win in the inaugural game of the historic MLC competition. They crushed Los Angeles Knight Riders for a mammoth 69 runs and are currently the table toppers.

Washington Freedom on the other hand have been jolted early on in the competition by crashing to Seattle after not being able to score enough runs. They will surely be a more circumspect side as they lead into this fixture.

Prediction: Texas Super Kings to win the match.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18

