MNR-W vs BPH-W Prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred Women's match?

Two teams that are yet to get off the mark in The Hundred Women's competition, the Manchester Originals and the Birmingham Phoenix, face off at Old Trafford on Sunday, July 25.

Despite losing their respective first games, the Originals and the Phoenix salvaged their net run rate to a certain extent. The former are placed fifth with a net run rate of -0.342, while the Phoenix are just below them with -0.475.

The Originals took on the Oval Invincibles and were in control for most parts of the game. After scoring 135 in the first innings, they had the Invincibles on the ropes at 36/4. However, they conceded the advantage to the middle order as Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp and Mady Villiers batted superbly to get the Invincibles over the line in the final over.

The Phoenix batted first as well and scored 128 against the London Spirit. Although the Spirit seemed to be cruising at 81/2, the Phoenix clawed their way back into the game and pushed their opposition to the limit. Heather Knight's side eventually polished off the chase in the final over, but not before the Phoenix had shown great character and fight.

The Manchester Originals and the Birmingham Phoenix have a lot to play for in Match 6 of The Hundred Women's competition.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix: Which team will collect their first points of The Hundred?

Birmingham Phoenix Women v London Spirit Women - The Hundred

The Manchester Originals have one of the most stacked rosters in The Hundred Women's competition.

South Africa batter Lizelle Lee spent almost an hour at the crease in the previous game, with Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone reaching double figures. If Emma Lamb comes good, the Originals will have ticked every box in the batting department.

The bowling is ironclad, too. Apart from captain Cross, who picked up three wickets in her first game of The Hundred, left-arm spinners Alexandra Hartley and Ecclestone barely give opposition batters any breathing room. Kaur and Lamb were a touch expensive in the previous game, but they will back themselves to turn things around.

While the Birmingham Phoenix aren't short of talent, they don't have as much star power as the Originals. What they do have are efficient, impactful players who can turn out to be match-winners on the day.

The explosive Shafali Verma and the in-form Eve Jones are the lynchpins of the batting order, which also boasts names like Amy Jones, Emily Arlott and Georgia Elwiss. Arlott and Elwiss will be key with the ball as well.

The Phoenix have the personnel to pull off an upset, especially if big-ticket players like Verma strike form. However, the Originals might prove to be too strong for them at Old Trafford and can be backed to get off the mark in The Hundred.

Prediction: Manchester Originals to win Match 6 of The Hundred Women's competition

Edited by Sai Krishna