Mohammad Amir's wife gives a fitting reply to man who criticized the Pakistani pacer

  • A few days back, Sakshi Dhoni had silenced people spreading false rumors of MS Dhoni's retirement.
  • A Twitter user, who openly accepted that he hated Mohammad Amir, was given a dose of his own medicine by Amir's wife.
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 15 Jun 2020, 22:49 IST
Mohammad Amir is married to a Bengali-British lawyer named Narjis
Mohammad Amir is married to a Bengali-British lawyer named Narjis

Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has impressed a lot in white-ball cricket ever since he came back to the sport after serving his match-fixing ban. However, there are some cricket fans who are still not ready to accept Amir back in the game for the crime he committed.

Recently, a Twitter user tried to spoil Mohammad Amir's image on the micro-blogging site by referring to him as a 'corrupt' and 'bad-hearted' man. Little did he know that he would soon receive a sharp response from the Pakistani player's wife Narjis Amir.

It just shows level of jealousy: Mohammad Amir's wife silences hater

Mohammad Amir played a pivotal role in Pakistan
Mohammad Amir played a pivotal role in Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy win

Mohammad Amir has been the cornerstone of the Pakistani pace bowling attack in the limited overs' format. He starred in the team's Champions Trophy triumph three years ago. He also shone for the nation in the ICC World Cup 2019.

Some fans still attack him for his past indiscretions, but this time, a user on Twitter got a fitting reply from the lawyer wife of the Pakistani player.

A user named Mohamed Patel openly accepted that he was his hater and made some negative comments about the pacer. His wife said that such comments will not have any effect on Aamir.

On the other hand, Narjis believed that these comments only showed how jealous some people were of Amir's success. She also told the man that jealousy would not help him succeed in life.

This is not the first time that a cricketer's wife has preferred to speak for her life partner. A few days back, Sakshi Dhoni had silenced the ones who were spreading false rumors of MS Dhoni's retirement.

Published 15 Jun 2020, 22:49 IST
Pakistan Cricket Mohammad Amir
