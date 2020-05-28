Dhoni retires trends on twitter; wife responds with fitting reply

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi hit back at rumours that the former captain was retiring

Former India captain MS Dhoni found himself in the middle of a Twitter storm on Wednesday as the hashtag #DhoniRetires began to trend. His wife, Sakshi Singh, took to the social media platform to quash all rumours that her husband had decided to retire.

Sakshi claimed all claims about MS Dhoni retiring on Twitter, were rumours. The now-deleted tweet from a visibly upset Sakshi suggested that people, in the lockdown, had become ‘mentally unstable’. She also suggested that these rumour-mongers ‘get a life’

MS Dhoni last played for India in 2019 World Cup

MS Dhoni has not played for India since July 2019, after the semi-final against New Zealand that saw India get knocked out of the World Cup. A lot of people expected the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year to be the swansong for India’s World Cup-winning captain.

Several media reports on Wednesday, however, began to suggest that the tournament was being moved to 2022. This further fuelled speculation on Twitter that MS Dhoni’s career was coming to a sudden end, and the wicketkeeper-batsman’s retirement then began to trend on the social media platform.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have filled in for MS Dhoni as wicket keeper of the Indian cricket team since the World Cup. The Indian cricket team have toured West Indies and New Zealand, in addition to hosting Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Australia since MS Dhoni last played for the country.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing cricket to a halt in the last few months, we have seen several bilateral series and multi-team tournaments either called off or postponed in recent months.

The IPL, that was supposed to be starting on March 29, was also suspended indefinitely. If not for the COVID-19 outbreak, we would have had the IPL final take place last Sunday. The T20 World Cup scheduled for October in Australia is also not likely to take place this year.