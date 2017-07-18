Mohammad Amir says Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world

In a Twitter Q&A with his fans, the Pakistan pacer revealed his cricket icon, his favorite spell so far and much more.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 18 Jul 2017, 13:27 IST

Amir went with Kohli over Root, Williamson and Smith

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir says that Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world right now. Although he admitted that the trio of Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith were good, he admitted that for him, it is the Indian captain. The fast bowler, who is currently playing county cricket for Essex answered questions from his fans on Twitter.

In a freewheeling Twitter Q&A with his fans, Amir spoke about a lot of things including his favorite cricket in the current squad whilst also sharing some insight into his personal preferences from his career highlights so far.

He described Shoaib Malik as “one of the most humble person” he has met and said Shabad Khan is a great asset for Pakistan. Admitted that he preferred football as his second sport apart from cricket, revealed his cricket icon is Wasim Akram, his favorite teammate and the emotions that come with playing international cricket for Pakistan.

And it all began when he sent out a tweet asking for queries from his fans:

Hey guys how about chat session? — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017

The big question about the best batman in the world came early and it was clear to see who Amir's favorite was.

They all are but personally Virat kohli https://t.co/lYFNz4P5y2 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017

The questions then shifted to the Champions Trophy, where he said that just playing for Pakistan in the tournament was his most unforgettable moment final and then described the first spell in the final as he favorite memory from the final. That was the spell that saw him dismiss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and send his side on their way to their maiden Champions Trophy title.

When asked about his unforgettable moment from the final, he said:

Playing for Pakistan https://t.co/sTIdF7GY2L — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017

When asked about the favorite moment, the answer was prompt.

My first spell Allhamdulilah https://t.co/z8uMuJvD4O — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017

When asked about his best spell so far, the answer was again, a game against India. This time, in the 2016 Asia Cup.

There are many but if i have to pick than Asia cup 2016 against india https://t.co/8zdsxCgV5B — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017

When asked about his favorite teammate:

Everyone but again if I have to pick than Imad https://t.co/25LaZraLVG — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017

Amir certainly has a good record against Rohit Sharma but when asked about his feelings when bowling against the Indian opener, Amir was diplomatic and honest.

Same as i feel with other batsman https://t.co/0EGWbJrerz — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017

There were those tough questions which he answered with effortless grace.

Amazing person and cricketer https://t.co/JafL3iiSiZ — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017

And almost as quickly as it began, it was over.