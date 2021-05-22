Mohammad Azharuddin shares picture of the bat with which he scored three consecutive tons in his first three Tests

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has shared a picture of the bat with which he scored three consecutive hundreds in his first three Tests.

Mohammad Azharuddin created history in January 1985 when he became the first and only batsman to smash three hundreds in his first three Test matches.

On Saturday, the former India skipper took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of himself holding the bat with which he created the world record. Azharuddin captioned the photo:

“With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in 84-85. In a season I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather.”

With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in 84-85.

In a season I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather. #FondMemories pic.twitter.com/ci8dkc5tzz — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 22, 2021

Mohammad Azharuddin made his Test debut against England at Eden Gardens in December 1984, where he scored 110 off 322 balls in the first innings. The two sides went on to draw the Test match.

In his second Test in Chennai, Mohammad Azharuddin was dismissed for 48 in the first innings before he scored 105 in the second. The knock was in vain though as double hundreds by Mike Gatting and Graeme Fowler saw England cruise to victory by nine wickets.

Azharuddin achieved the world record of three hundreds in his first three Tests when he hit 122 off 270 balls in the first innings of the Test against England in Kanpur. The stylish Hyderabad batsman smashed 54 off only 43 balls in the second innings as the Test ended in a stalemate.

Mohammed Azharuddin earlier shared a picture of the 1992 World Cup opening ceremony

The 58-year-old Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President seems to be on a nostalgic spree these days. A couple of days back, he shared an image from the 1992 Cricket World Cup opening ceremony.

The image was taken on board a ship in the Sydney Harbour and featured the captains of all nations participating in that World Cup. Sharing the rare picture, Mohammad Azharuddin asked fans how many captains they can recognize. His tweet read:

“The opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World Cup was on board a ship berthed in the Sydney Harbour with the nine captains in attendance! How many of the nine cricketers in this frame you can identity?”

Mohammad Azharuddin played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India, scoring 6215 and 9378 runs respectively. He scored a hundred in his last Test as well, against South Africa in Bengaluru in March 2000.

The opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World Cup was on board a ship berthed in the Sydney Harbour with the nine captains in attendance! How many of the nine cricketers in this frame you can identity? #tbt #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/Owul2Nt1cI — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 20, 2021