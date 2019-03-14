Mohammed Shami charged with dowry and sexual harassment

Shami during the New Zealand series

What's the story?

India’s premier fast-bowler Mohammed Shami is once again in deep trouble pertaining to his wife Hasin Jahan’s allegations against him. Recently, Kolkata police submitted a charge sheet against Shami on Thursday in front of Alipore Court related to dowry and sexual harassment issues.

He has been charged under IPC 498A (Dowry) and 354A (Sexual Harassment) which has once again created deep trouble for the speedster.

The background

This is not the first time that Shami has been involved in a judicial matter as this incident had happened even in the past. Shami has not had a great marriage life with Hasin Jahan. Hasin had been constantly accusing him of harassment after the couple’s marriage.

Earlier also, this case came forward when Hasin revealed that Shami was having an affair with other lady and leaked the screenshots of the chat. However, Shami dismissed the allegations by explaining them as fake ones.

Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan.

The heart of the matter

The 28-year-old Shami has been in the form of his life in 2019. He had proven to be the main bowler for India in the recent India-New Zealand series which had almost cemented his place in the Indian squad for World Cup 2019.

However, this case may be a cause of concern ahead of the World Cup. Previously, Shami was removed from the Indian side pertaining to the same issue when his wife had filed the case for the first time. Shami‘s wife told that the Indian pacer has loose morals. She called him a ‘liar’ after accusing him of adultery and domestic violence.

Shami had earlier told that he did not know about his wife’s first marriage when they got married but Jahan dismissed that saying the Indian pacer is spreading lies to save his career. However, the Kolkata Police has submitted a chargesheet and Shami has been charged with dowry and sexual harassment.

What's next?

Shami had emerged as an important pace bowler in the Indian bowling attack recently but with his off-field controversies, the Indian speedster might have off-field concerns to deal with ahead of the World Cup. Also, he is part of the Kings XI Punjab squad for IPL 2019.