Mohammed Shami posts photo; faces the wrath of religious fanatics on social media

It all happened after Shami posted a photo of his daughter's second birthday celebration.

News 20 Jul 2017, 11:05 IST

A photo of his daughter's birthday celebration turned ugly after some misplaced outrage

In the era of social media, keyboard warriors are seemingly ready with their swords sharpened to go into war over any slight indiscretion on the part of unsuspecting victims. On this occasion, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was the unfortunate person who fell prey to the religious fanatics.

The growing trend of the modern society to take to social media and almost promote bigotry and animosity all due to some perceived injustice is starting to reach a tipping point. The hatred and stereotyping against the Purdah of Muslim women is among the worst and following Irfan Pathan, who faced the ire of religious fanatics, is Shami who posted a picture of his daughter's second birthday only to be trolled on social media.

On the occasion of his daughter's second birthday, on July 18, the Indian fast bowler took to social media to post a collage of photos with his daughter, Aairah and wife Hasin Jahan.

My princess Aairah's 2nd birthday celebration ???????????? pic.twitter.com/JgNtZFJVqy — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) July 18, 2017

While there were plenty of fans and well-wishers alike who wished his daughter a happy birthday, even Shami couldn't have foreseen what followed thereafter with several fanatics criticizing him for uploading a photo of his wife and also his wife, Hasin Jahan for not covering herself properly.

Some of the comments on Facebook where Shami posted the picture

However, there were plenty of people, who came out in support of the Indian international and called out the trolls and keyboard warriors who are just on the lookout for another issue to be outraged about.

There were some who wondered where this attitude towards religion, especially after a similar incident involving Shami and Irfan Pathan earlier, is going to lead us and others who saw the funny side of trolls so desperate to garner attention in any way possible.

Plenty came out in support of Shami and hit back at those who trolled him

And this wasn't even the first time that something like this has happened to Shami. However, this one is all the more surprising when considering the fact that the trolling on Twitter took place just a day after Jadavpur police arrested three youths for allegedly attacking Shami when he was returning home.

Since then, the police have also increased security around the Indian International's house.

“Police patrol and officer of anti-rowdy section have been asked to patrol the area and the road in front of his apartment to prevent any untoward incident,” an officer at the Jadavpur Police Station told PTI.

The last time something similar happened, Shami took the high road and showed that there is no need to get down and dirty. One only hopes that he isn't distracted by mindless trolls and keyboard warriors just looking for some cheap publicity and continues to strive towards perfect for India in international cricket, across all formats.