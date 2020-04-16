Mohammed Shami reveals he battled a fractured knee to feature in 2015 World Cup

Mohammed Shami revealed that MS Dhoni motivated him to play through the pain.

Shami was the second-highest wicket-taker for India with 17 wickets from seven matches in the 2015 World Cup.

Mohammed Shami

India pacer, Mohammed Shami recently revealed that he played the 2015 World Cup with a fractured knee and played the whole tournament in a lot of pain.

Shami was joined by Irfan Pathan in an Instagram Live session and the pace duo spoke about a variety of topics such as their careers, their favourite formats of the game and more.

During the session, Shami spoke about how he battled a knee fracture and featured in the matches by taking two or three painkillers before every game.

"The knee broke in the first match itself. My thighs and knees were the same size, doctors used to take out fluid from them every day. I used to take three painkillers," Shami revealed.

India put on a terrific display in the 2015 World Cup as the MS Dhoni-led side remained unbeaten in the group stages of the competition. With big wins against Pakistan, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, India started the tournament with a hat-trick of wins.

Mohammed Shami celebrates the fall of a Pakistan wicket in the 2015 WC [PC: ESPNCricinfo]

Shami was particularly in fine form against Pakistan and picked up figures of 4/35 from nine overs but missed the match against UAE. Shami returned for the game against West Indies and picked up three wickets in each of the next three games.

India topped the Pool B and faced off against Bangladesh in the quarterfinals where the MS Dhoni-led side picked up a resounding 109-run win to book their spot in the last four.

Recollecting his physical state moments before the game, Shami claimed that he was in a lot of pain before the Australia match but was motivated by Dhoni to continue.

Advertisement

"Before the semi-final match against Australia, I told the team that I cannot take any more pain. Mahi bhai and the management showed faith in me and they really kept confidence in my abilities," added Shami.

Shami credited Dhoni for pushing him to give his all for the team in that particular match against Australia and mentioned that despite fans claiming his career to be in jeopardy, he continues to play the sport till this day.