Mohammed Shami reveals his kind gesture to help migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh

Mohammed Shami has been helping migrant workers with basic necessities.

Shami helped a fatigued man outside his house with food and water.

Indian fast bowler, Mohammed Shami recently revealed on an Instagram Live chat session that he helped a migrant, who fainted in front of his house, with food and water.

In a conversation with India teammate, Yuzvendra Chahal, the pacer detailed out the incident which involved him helping out a man who had collapsed out of exhaustion in front of Shami's residence.

“He was coming from Rajasthan. He was supposed to go all the way to Bihar, which is very far from Lucknow too. He had no means to commute and through my home's CCTV camera, I saw that he had fainted out of hunger and was close to my door. So I provided him with food and helped him out,” Shami said.

The coronavirus cases in India continue to grow in number, leaving many citizens across cities stranded. While the first phase of the lockdown in the country came to an end on April 14, the quarantine period has been extended to May 3 in the country.

Eminent Indian cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli among other names have all contributed to the relief efforts. And, in a way, Shami claims that he is doing his bit to help the needy in these testing times.

“I am trying to help as much as I can. There are migrant workers here who are really struggling to meet ends. The highway is also near my house so I can see people having a tough time. I feel I should help and I am doing as much as possible," he added.

India's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has almost reached 12,000 as of this writing, and the pandemic has put a screeching halt to cricketing action since mid-March.

With IPL 2020, which was scheduled to begin on April 15 postponed indefinitely by the BCCI, the cricket aficonados' wait continues to see their favourite stars in action.