Mohammed Shami's wife accuses him of age fraud with valid proof

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
15.09K   //    04 Aug 2018, 12:44 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is in trouble yet again after his wife Hasin Jahan has accused him of age fraud. In her latest Facebook post, she posted various certificates of Shami which had different birth dates in different documents.

One of his educational certificates says he was born on January 1, 1984, while another mark sheet suggests he was born in 1990. Adding to this, his driving licence says 8 May 1982 as his date of birth while his voter's id issued on 1 January 2001 has his age as 21, which means he was born in 1980. Shami's official date of birth according to the cricket fraternity is March 9, 1990, implying his age to be 28 years.

Shami's certificates suggest that his age could be 38, 36, 34 or 28. 

Along with the proof, she also claimed that the Indian pacer is a fraud and he has support from BCCI and a famous news channel just because he is a star.

She posted, "Shami ahmad 420 lekin isko har taraf se support hai , q k star hai ,bechara ban k dikhane wala lafanga hai,samachar plus news channel ka umesh kumar jesa admi aur bcci ka support hai uske pas,piste to ham jese majbur hai ,aam admi kijie 420 sabse phle police arrest karegi ,agar noukri hui to turant nikale jaoge ,lekin star ban jao fir to crime karne ka hak de deti hai duniya.ye hai hamara desh ka wasul,bikao media criminal logo ka support,pese ki takat se apradh jit jayega ?aur papi bach jaega?".

This roughly translates to "Shami is a fraud but he has support from everywhere because he's a star. He has support from Samachar Plus News channel's Umesh Kumar and BCCI. It's common people like us who get targeted. If one of us is a fraud, the police will arrest us immediately but if you become a star then you have the right to commit a crime. Is this how our country works that by virtue of a money a criminal will walk free?"

