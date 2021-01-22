Mohammed Siraj gifts himself a luxury car after successful series in Australia

Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role in the Indian cricket team's success Down Under. Although he lost his father and faced racial abuse, Siraj did not give up and picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Brisbane. Upon his return to India, the pace bowler has gifted himself a luxury BMW car.

The Indian cricket team lost multiple fast bowlers to injuries during the Australian tour. Ultimately, they had to field an inexperienced fast-bowling line-up comprising Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Shardul Thakur at The Gabba.

Siraj was the most experienced name in that quartet and he led the attack brilliantly, taking six wickets in the Test. Earlier today, Mohammed informed the fans about his new car via his Instagram story.

Many fans would know Mohammed Siraj did not have a privileged background. His late father was an auto-rickshaw driver, and he supported his family till Siraj received an IPL contract.

Mohammed Siraj's rags to riches story

Mohammed Siraj starred for India in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Since Mohammed Siraj did not belong to a wealthy family, he could never hire a coach or train at an academy. He grew up playing on Hyderabad's streets. His career got direction after a friend invited him to bowl in the Charminar Cricket Club's nets.

His bowling skills impressed everyone and soon Siraj earned a place in the playing XI. The right-arm pacer's brilliant performances helped him make it to the state's U-23 squad. Subsequently, he troubled the opposition batsmen with his pace in various domestic competitions. He was the highest wicket-taker for Hyderabad in 2016 with 41 wickets in nine Ranji Trophy games. The Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him in 2017, and the rest, as they say, is history.