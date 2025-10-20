Mohammed Siraj vs Brett Lee - comparing their stats after 45 ODIs

Men in Blue fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is leading the Indian pace bowling attack in the ongoing ODI series in Australia. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested as part of his workload management, Siraj is the seniormost pacer in the squad, which includes Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

The Hyderabad fast bowler had a limited role to play in the opening ODI in Perth on Sunday as the match was heavily affected due to rain. After Australia were set to chase a target of 131 in 26 overs, he bowled four overs and registered figures of 0-21. Australia won the contest with ease, by seven wickets in 21.1 overs.

Siraj has played 45 ODIs for India so far. Ahead of the second India vs Australia ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23, we compare his stats with that of former Aussie speedster Brett Lee after the latter had also played 45 one-dayers.

Mohammed Siraj vs Brett Lee - Who has more wickets and a better average after 45 ODIs?

In 45 ODIs, Siraj has claimed 71 wickets at an average of 24.33. Of his wicket, 22 have come in nine ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 13.77. The pacer has also claimed eight wickets in eight matches against Australia (average 42.37), six scalps in four ODIs against South Africa (average 19.16) and seven wickets in four ODIs against New Zealand (average 25.57).

After 45 ODIs, Lee had claimed 82 wickets at an impressive average of 22.81. Of his 82 scalps, 23 came in 11 ODIs against South Africa at an average of 23.36. Lee also claimed 22 wickets in 11 matches against Pakistan (average 20.59), 13 wickets in nine matches against New Zealand (average 24.84) and nine wickets in five matches against India (average 18.44).

Mohammed Siraj vs Brett Lee - Who has more five-wicket hauls after 45 ODIs?

Siraj has claimed one five-wicket haul and two four-fers in ODIs. His best of 6-21 came against Sri Lanka in Colombo in the Asia Cup final in September 2023. Courtesy of the fast bowler's heroics, Lanka were bundled out for 50 in 15.2 overs. The 31-year-old also claimed 4-32 against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023 and 4-46 against New Zealand in Hyderabad, also in January 2023.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Mohammed Siraj 71 24.33 5.18 6-21 2 1 Brett Lee 82 22.81 4.79 5-27 4 1

(Mohammed Siraj vs Brett Lee - ODI stats comparison after 45 matches)

After 45 ODIs, Lee had one five-fer and four four-fers to his credit. His best at that stage was 5-27, which came against India in Adelaide in January 2000. Lee also picked up 4-32 against Pakistan in Nairobi in September 2002 and 4-45 against South Africa in Potchefstroom in March 2002.

Mohammed Siraj vs Brett Lee - Who has a better record in wins after 45 ODIs?

Siraj has featured 33 ODIs that India have won. In winning causes, he has picked up 59 wickets, averaging 20.49 at an economy rate of 4.83, with two four-fers and one five-fer. In 10 ODIs that India have lost, he has picked up 11 wickets, averaging 43.90 at an economy rate of 6.44.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Mohammed Siraj 33 59 20.49 4.83 6-21 2 1 Brett Lee 30 56 22.89 4.94 5-27 3 1

(Siraj vs Lee - ODI stats comparison in wins after 45 matches)

Of his first 45 ODIs, Lee was part of 30 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he claimed 56 wickets at an average of 22.89 and an economy rate of 4.94, with three four-fers and one five-fer. In 12 matches that Australia lost, he picked up 20 wickets at an average of 25.30 and an economy rate of 4.53.

Mohammed Siraj vs Brett Lee - Who has a better away record after 45 ODIs?

Of his 45 ODIs, Siraj has featured in 16 away games and three matches at neutral venues. In 16 away ODIs, he has claimed 24 wickets, averaging 27.45 at an economy rate of 5.31. In three neutral matches, the right-arm pacer has three wickets at an average of 28. In 26 home game, Siraj has 44 wickets to his name at an average of 22.38 and an economy rate of 5.05.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Mohammed Siraj 16 24 27.45 5.31 6-21 0 1 Brett Lee 16 29 22.27 4.92 4-45 2 0

(Siraj vs Lee - ODI stats comparison in away games after 45 matches)

Of his first 45 ODIs, Lee played 16 in away conditions and eight at neutral venues. In 16 away matches, he claimed 29 wickets at an average of 22.27 and an economy rate of 4.92, with two four-fers. In eight ODIs at neutral venues, Lee had 18 wickets, averaging 17.55. In 21 home one-dayers, he picked up 35 wickets at an average of 25.97 and an economy rate of 4.79.

