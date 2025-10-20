Mohammed Siraj vs Glenn McGrath - comparing their stats after 45 ODIs

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj will be crucial to the side's fortunes with the ball in the hand in the ongoing ODI series in Australia. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested as part of his workload management, Siraj is the leader of the pacer bowling attack, which features Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Ad

The 31-year-old did not have a lot to do in India's opening match against Australia in Perth on Sunday - a game which was severely affected by rain. The right-arm pacer bowled four overs in the 26 overs per side contest and registered figures of 0-21. The Men in Blue went on to lose the game by seven wickets as Australia chased down a revised DLS target of 131 in 21.1 overs.

Siraj has featured in 45 one-dayers so far. Ahead of the second India vs Australia 2025 ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23, we compare his stats with that of Aussie legend Glenn McGrath after the latter had also played 45 ODIs.

Ad

Trending

Mohammed Siraj vs Glenn McGrath - Who has more wickets and a better average after 45 ODIs?

In 45 ODIs, Siraj has picked up 71 wickets at an average of 24.33. Of his 71 scalps, 22 have come in nine matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 13.77. He has also picked up eight wickets in eight ODIs against Australia (average 42.37), seven scalps in four ODIs against New Zealand (average 25.57) and six wickets in four one-dayers against South Africa (average 19.16).

Ad

After 45 ODIs, McGrath had 63 wickets to his name at an average of 24.69. Of his scalps at that stage, 18 wickets came in 16 matches against South Africa at an average of 27.55. He had also picked up 11 wickets in six matches against New Zealand (average 19.81), eight wickets in five matches against Sri Lanka (average 26.12) and eight scalps in seven ODIs against West Indies (average 33.25).

Mohammed Siraj vs Glenn McGrath - Who has more five-wicket hauls after 45 ODIs?

Siraj has claimed one five-fer and two four-fers in his ODI career so far. His best of 6-21 came against Sri Lanka in Colombo in September 2023 in the Asia Cup final. The right-arm pacer blew away Lanka, who were knocked over for 50 in 15.2 overs. He also picked up 4-32 against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023 and 4-46 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Mohammed Siraj 71 24.33 5.18 6-21 2 1 Glenn McGrath 63 24.69 3.86 5-52 3 1

Ad

(Mohammed Siraj vs Glenn McGrath - ODI stats comparison after 45 matches)

After 45 ODIs, McGrath had one five-fer and three four-fers to his name. His best at that stage was 5-52, which came against Pakistan in Lahore in October 1994. McGrath also claimed 4-24 against South Africa in Brisbane in January 1994, 4-25 against England in Melbourne in January 1995 and 4-32 against New Zealand in Adelaide in December 1993.

Mohammed Siraj vs Glenn McGrath - Who has a better record in wins after 45 ODIs?

Siraj has been part of 33 ODIs that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 59 wickets at an average of 20.49 and an economy rate of 4.83, with two four-fers and one five-fer. In 10 matches that India have lost, he has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 43.90 and an economy rate of 6.44.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Mohammed Siraj 33 59 20.49 4.83 6-21 2 1 Glenn McGrath 27 44 18.70 3.45 5-52 2 1

Ad

(Siraj vs McGrath - ODI stats comparison in wins after 45 matches)

Of his first 45 ODIs, McGrath was part of 27 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he claimed 44 wickets at an average of 18.70 and an economy rate of 3.45, with two four-fers and one five-fer. In 18 ODIs that Australia lost, he had claimed 19 wickets at an average of 38.57 and an economy rate of 4.46.

Mohammed Siraj vs Glenn McGrath - Who has a better away record after 45 ODIs?

Of his 45 ODIs, Siraj has played 16 away from home and three at neutral venues. In 16 away matches, he has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 27.45 and an economy rate of 5.31, with one five-fer. In three neutral matches, he has picked up three wickets at an average of 28. In 26 home ODIs, Siraj has 44 scalps, averaging 22.38 at an economy rate of 5.05, with two four-fers.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Mohammed Siraj 16 24 27.45 5.31 6-21 0 1 Glenn McGrath 16 14 42.07 4.05 5-52 0 1

Ad

(Siraj vs McGrath - ODI stats comparison in away games after 45 matches)

Of his first 45 ODIs, McGrath played 16 away from home and nine matches at neutral venues. In 16 away ODIs, he claimed 14 wickets at an average of 42.07 and an economy rate of 4.05. In nine neutral games, he had 11 wickets averaging 28.36. Further, in 20 home matches, McGrath had claimed 22 wickets at an average of 17.23 and an economy rate of 3.76, with three four-fers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news