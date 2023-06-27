Molestation allegations against Prithvi Shaw “false and unfounded”: Police to court

In a relief for Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, the police told a court in Mumbai on Monday, June 26 that molestation allegations against him leveled by social media influencer Sapna Gill are “false and unfounded”.

Gill had lodged a complaint before a magistrate court in Andheri, Mumbai, seeking registration of FIR under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) against the Mumbai batter as well as his friend Ashish Yadav, alleging that she was assaulted with a bat in February.

In a major controversy, Gill was arrested in February along with some others for allegedly attacking Shaw after an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel in Mumbai.

The social media influencer secured bail and then approached cops to file a complaint against Shaw and Yadav for alleged molestation and outraging modesty. She moved the court after the police refused to register a case.

As per a report in news agency PTI, the investigating officer in the case appeared before the magistrate on Monday and submitted a report. According to the police’s version, the CCTV footage of the pub shows that Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur were drunk and dancing.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mumbai Police said, "Molestation case against Prithvi Shaw by Sapna Gill is false and baseless. Sapna herself was drunk and chased Shaw's car after he refused to take selfie". Mumbai Police said, "Molestation case against Prithvi Shaw by Sapna Gill is false and baseless. Sapna herself was drunk and chased Shaw's car after he refused to take selfie". https://t.co/r2VlSulPkI

The police added that Thakur wanted to record Shaw with his mobile, but the cricketer refused. They also concluded after examining all the footage that Shaw and others did not molest Gill in any way.

Cops also informed the court that they recorded statements of witnesses present in the pub where the alleged incident took place and added that Gill wasn’t touched inappropriately.

What next in the Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill case?

After the police submitted its report, Gill's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan requested the court to allow him to present the footage of the alleged fight that Gill's friend had recorded on his mobile. He also requested for a CCTV grab of the alleged incident that took place outside the pub.

The court subsequently ordered the cops to submit the footage of the entire incident. The matter has been adjourned till June 28.

23-year-old Shaw has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I so far.

Poll : 0 votes