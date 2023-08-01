MON vs VK Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Montreal Tigers (MON) and Vancouver Knights (VK) will lock horns in the 19th match of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Tigers, led by Chris Lynn, are currently placed on top of the table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.920 thanks to wins in four out of six matches. If they win their next game, they will become the first team to reach the playoffs.

They defeated Toronto Nationals, led by Hamza Tariq, by 23 runs in their previous encounter. In a match, curtailed to six overs per side, the Tigers put up a decent score of 77 for the loss of two wickets.

Chris Lynn and Muhammad Waseem laid the platform with a partnership of 63 runs in 4.2 overs. Lynn went on to stay not out on 38 runs off 18 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes. Thereafter, the Tigers restricted the Nationals to 54/2 in six overs.

The Knights, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of +0.001 thanks to wins in two out of five matches in the tournament. Their previous match against the Surrey Jaguars could not take place due to rain.

GT20 Canada 2023, MON vs VK Prediction: Can the Knights beat the Tigers?

The Montreal Tigers have been dominant thus far in the tournament. They have not put a foot wrong to date and will be looking to cement their berth in the playoffs in the upcoming match. They will go into their contest against the Knights as firm favourites.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

