5 most commonly used bats by international cricketers

Sachin Arora
08 Oct 2018, 07:12 IST

International cricketers choose their bats on their own depending upon its face, grip, willow and weight. Some batsmen like to use a heavyweight bat while others go for a light weight one. Also, there are different willows to choose from like the Kashmir Willow and the English Willow.

It mainly depends upon the choice of the batsman or the format of the game like a batsman may choose a different for a Twenty20 match as compared to that chosen in a Test match. Here are five of the most popularly used cricket bats by international players:

#5 SS Gladiator Ton

Sareen Sports Industries manufactures cricket bats, helmets, kit bags and other cricketing items. The company was founded back in 1969 and is serving SS Gladiator Ton bats all over the world since they launched it in 1976. Their headquarters are in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Players like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Andre Russell, Darren Bravo have used the SS Ton Gladiator bats.

