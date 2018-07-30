Most loved XI of all time

Chris Gayle has a huge fan following across the world

We live in a country where cricket and its stars gets more attention than any matter of national importance. Today's competitive approach hardly allows the fans to admire the cricket players except those playing for their home sides. But, there are a few players who have managed to earn the fans in other countries also.

We all know that 'cricket is a gentleman's game'. It is played with intense dignity, courage and a lot of hard work. There are some cricketers who are equally loved by the fans all over the world. Even if they belong to the opposition team, fans never fail to admire them.

Let us take a look at the most loved XI of all time.

#1 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum is one of the greatest players New Zealand has ever produced. He has a lot of fans across all over the world and contributed a lot to New Zealand cricket. He almost changed the fortunes of New Zealand cricket.

He was one of the most successful openers and earned a huge number of followers with his power hitting skills. With more than 12000 runs to his name across all formats, he is considered as one of the best openers of his era.

After losing the 2015 World Cup final to Australia, the former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum retired from International cricket. However, he continues to play the T20 leagues across the world. McCullum is loved in all parts of the world for his on-field and off-field behavior.

