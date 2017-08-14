Most runs scored in a single over in Tests

Hardik Pandya scored 26 in a single over against Sri Lanka, but does he make the list?

Lara was at his best against Kaneria

During his heroic debut hundred at Pallekele, Hardik Pandya muscled Malinda Pushpakumara for 26 runs in an over.

The right-hander slammed three sixes and two fours in the over to wreck Sri Lanka's hopes and stamp India's dominance in the game.

The 26 runs scored by the right-hand batsman puts him third on the list of 'most runs scored off one over in a Test match'. However, there are four more batsmen who have scored 26 runs or more in an over. Take a look...

#5 Brian Lara - 26 runs vs Danish Kaneria at Multan, 2006-07

Brian Lara loved hitting leg-spinners. His magical wrists and quick feet allowed him to take on deliveries that spun into him and it was a delight to watch him launch the spinners over the leg-side boundary.

He displayed his best when West Indies toured Pakistan in 2006. The visitors were drubbed in the first Test but Lara scored 61 and 122 runs in two innings, showcasing his class.

In the second Test, the hosts amassed 357 runs in the first innings on a batting friendly surface but West Indies made better use of the surface and responded effectively.

The left-handed Lara walked to the crease at 162/1 and continued the carnage by scoring quick runs. He was ruthless against Danish Kaneria, Pakistan's ace spin bowler.

In the 84th over, Lara collared Kaneria for 26 runs. On the first ball, Lara stepped out and smashed Kaneria over his head for a four and on the third ball, went on the backfoot and pulled the ball over mid-wicket for a six. On the next two deliveries, he stepped out without worrying about the length and smashed two sixes over the sight screen. On the last ball of the over, he once again bisected the mid-wicket fielders to earn another four.

With two fours and a hat-trick of sixes, Lara butchered Kaneria and eventually completed his century off 77 balls, which was the seventh fastest at that time.

Lara went on to score 216, enabling West Indies to reach 591. The Test ended in a draw.