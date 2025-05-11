Mother’s Day 2025: Top 5 posts from star Indian cricketers ft. Virat Kohli

Star Indian cricketers have expressed their love and gratitude towards their mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day 2025. Mother's Day is observed each year in India on the second Sunday in the month of May, this time on May 11, 2025.
While the top Indian cricketers are at where they are today, their parents, especially mothers, have undoubtedly played a massive role in helping them become who they are today.
On this special occasion, several star Indian cricketers have wished their mothers with stories or posts on social media, showing their love towards them.
On that note, here are the top five posts from star Indian cricketers on Mother's Day 2025.
Top 5 posts from star Indian cricketers on Mother's Day 2025
#5 Kuldeep Yadav
Star Indian wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav put up a story on his Instagram handle to wish his mother on Mother's Day 2025. He shared a picture of himself with his mother on his story with a caption -
"Happy Mother's Day," with an earth and a heart emoji
Below is the screenshot of Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram story wishing his mother -
The cricketer has played 13 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 40 T20Is in his international career for India so far.
#4 Axar Patel
Star Indian cricketer and all-rounder Axar Patel put up an emotional post on his Instagram account. He posted a series of pictures with his mother and his wife, thanking both of them on the occasion.
"Maa banne ka jazba... aur maa ki mamta — dono ko aaj salaam. Ek ne mujhe sambhala, doosri mere bete ko. Dono hi meri duniya hain. Happy Mother’s Day ❤️💕(The passion of becoming a mother, and mothers love, salute to both today. One took care of me, and the other took care of my son. Both are my world)," he captioned the post.
#3 KL Rahul
Star Indian cricketer and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul put up an adorable picture of his mother, his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, and her mother, wishing all of them on the occasion.
"A quite thank you to the women who do it all. To the hearts behind every home - Happy Mother's Day," he captioned the picture on his Instagram story.
Below is a screenshot of KL Rahul's Instagram story -
KL Rahul has represented India in 58 Tests, 85 ODIs, and 72 T20Is, and also also captained the team on a few occasions.
#2 Rohit Sharma
Veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma is also among the star Indian cricketers who have put up posts on social media on Mother's Day 2025. Rohit shared a story on Instagram with pictures of himself with his mother, his wife Ritika Sajdeh with her mother, and Ritika with their children as well.
"Happy Mother's Day. To the ones who make the world our Happy Place," he wrote on his story along with the pictures.
Below is the screenshot of Rohit Sharma's story on Instagram -
Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket and will continue to lead in ODIs.
#1 Virat Kohli
Star Indian cricketer and batter Virat Kohli also put up a post on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture of his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, a childhood picture of himself with his mother and a childhood picture of Anushka with her mother.
"Happy mothers day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong , nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more everyday @anushkasharma ❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the post.
