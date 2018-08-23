"Kanaa" movie on women's cricket all set; Audio launch done by Smriti Mandhana

A still from the "Kanaa" motion poster

Movies on sports have never failed to enthrall the audience - be it on an international scale like the "Goal" trilogy or "Moneyball" or "Rush"; or be it on an Indian scale like "Iqbal", "Bhaag Milkhaa Bhaag", "MS Dhoni: An Untold Story" or "Dangal". Such movies have not only attained critical acclaim but have also cemented a place among the people's hearts, while at the same time being commercial successes.

According to latest reports, the Tamil movie industry has decided to take Indian sports movies to the next level by planning a film on International Women's cricket. Titled "Kanaa", the movie aims at showcasing all the hardships suffered by a female prospect, as she attempts to make it big in her field of passion. The official trailer was released just three hours ago, but it has already garnered 200K views.

Earlier today, the movie's audio launch happened, and its crew could not have chosen a more apt guest to honour the occasion. The launch was done by Indian cricketing superstar, Smriti Mandhana. Here's a poster released by the movie's director to mark the event:

The movie, directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, has been produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan. Actress Aishwarya Rajesh and veteran star Sathyaraj play the main roles in the movie. They were all present at the audio launch programme.

The shoot of the movie was wrapped up early this year, and it is expected that it will reach cinemas soon.

The word "Kanaa" roughly translates into "dream" in the English language, as explained by the tagline that follows it. The movie narrates a fictional story, about the travails of a girl who dreams of making it big in the cricketing world. Speaking to The Times of India, the director said, “The film is a first of its kind considering that it is completely based on women’s cricket. It narrates the story of Kausalya, a girl from a village, who makes it big in the national circuit.”

The movie's poster

Aishwarya Rajesh who plays Kausalya, reportedly trained in the sport for over 60 days to make her role leave a good impression among the cricket-mad movie fans of India.