“Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan motivated us ahead of the match” - MP centurion Yash Dubey after Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Madhya Pradesh (MP) batter Yash Dubey has revealed that Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan motivated them ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final. Dubey scored a fine hundred on Day 3 of the summit clash.

MP ended Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final in command, reaching 368/3 in their first innings in response to Mumbai’s 374. They look set to take a significant first-innings lead and, if they do so, will be crowned champions if the final ends in a draw.

While Dubey contributed 133 off 336 balls, Shubham Sharma scored 116 off 215 deliveries. The MP duo featured in a second-wicket stand of 222 to frustrate the Mumbai bowlers.

Following the day’s play, BCCI shared a video of the two centurions discussing their performance in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final. Dubey revealed:

“Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan motivated us ahead of the match. It is great for us that they are playing for India. It is not a drawback that they are not here (playing the final) but a motivation for us.”

Both Iyer and Khan are part of the Indian T20I squad which will face Ireland in Dublin in two matches on June 26 and June 28. The MP duo were also picked for the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa at home.

“Having a player like Patidar gives everyone a lot of confidence” - Shubham Sharma on Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Apart from Sharma and Dubey, Rajat Patidar also impressed with the bat, scoring a fluent 67 not out off 106 balls with the aid of 13 fours. Praising the aggressive batter, Sharma said during the interaction with Dubey:

“Having a player like Rajat Patidar in the team gives everyone a lot of confidence. The way he bats, whoever is out there in the middle or is watching from the outside, draws a lot of confidence.”

Patidar has been a key component of MP’s batting line up in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He has smashed 573 runs in eight innings with one hundred and six fifties. Patidar was notably excellent for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 Indian Premier League as well.

