MP vs LKK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

﻿It’s time for the knockout stages of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The Eliminator will see the Madurai Panthers (MP) take on the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. The loser of this contest will be knocked out of the competition.

The Madurai Panthers finished third in the points table. They have won five of their seven games to qualify for the playoffs with 10 points. They convincingly beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their last league game.

After being asked to bat first, the Panthers posted 136 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly to knock over the Warriors on 100 and win the game by 36 runs.

Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, finished the league stage with eight points, having won four games out of seven. They won their final league game against table-toppers Nellai Royal Kings to seal a berth in the top-four.

Batting first, the Lyca Kovai Kings’ batters contributed heavily as they finished their innings on 177/4. The bowlers then kept picking up wickets at regular intervals as they restricted the Royal Kings to 172 to win the game by five runs.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

Shahrukh Khan is leading the Lyca Kovai Kings (Image Courtesy: News18)

The Madurai Panthers have been good in this year’s TNPL. However, they have lacked consistency and will have to fire in unison in the playoffs. Arun Karthik has been in rich form with the bat, whereas L Kiran Akash is leading the bowling attack. Both will play a crucial role for them if they are to stay alive in the competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings, meanwhile, defeated the high-flying Nellai Royal Kings in their last league game and will be brimming with confidence. Shahrukh Khan has been leading the side from the front and will look to keep performing in a similar manner in the knockout stages of the competition.

It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations and the Lyca Kovai Kings look a better side than the Madurai Panthers in these situations. It won’t be a surprise if they knock the Madurai Panthers out of TNPL 2022 in the Eliminator.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) to win tonight’s TNPL encounter.

