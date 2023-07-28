MP vs SJ Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Mississauga Panthers (MP) and Surrey Jaguars (SJ) will lock horns in Match No. 13 of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Friday, July 28 (Saturday, July 29 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host the encounter.

The Panthers, led by Shoaib Malik, have had a campaign to forget thus far in the championship. Having lost all four of their matches, they are languishing at the bottom of the table with a poor net run rate of -2.222.

They will go into the match after losing to the Toronto Nationals by six wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Panthers huffed and puffed their way to 115 for the loss of nine wickets. Shoaib Malik scored 37 runs off as many balls, but did not get much support from others.

The Nationals chased down the target with 40 balls left in their innings. Nikhil Dutta was impressive, returning with figures of 4-0-36-2.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, are placed fourth with three points and a net run rate of +0.111. They beat the Toronto Nationals by 20 runs in their previous match. Matthew Forde was outstanding as he scored 19 runs off 11 balls and also picked up four crucial wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Jaguars scored 141 for the loss of six wickets. Thereafter, they restricted the Nationals to 121 for nine.

GT20 Canada 2023, MP vs SJ Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Jaguars?

The Jaguars will be pretty high on confidence after beating the Nationals in their previous match. They will go into the upcoming match as the firm favorites.

The Panthers, meanwhile, will be looking for their maiden win after a disastrous start to their journey in the tournament.

Prediction: Surrey Jaguars to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the MP vs SJ match? Mississauga Panthers (MP) Surrey Jaguars (SJ) 0 votes